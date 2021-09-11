Apple’s iPhone 13 has a lot to survive after the success of the iPhone 12.





Apple’s iPhone 12 was one of its bestsellers.

Sarah Tew / CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Last year, Apple adopted 5G wireless as one of the key new features of the iPhone 12, promising faster downloads and improved reliability. With the next iPhone this year, Apple may be hoping for the next big breakthrough in heaven.

The tech giant is expected to offer a new iPhone on September 14th, which may include technology for making emergency calls without a cell phone signal. According to a previous report by Bloomberg, new features reported to rely on chips designed to communicate with satellites may not arrive this year. Anyway, the new iPhone is expected to rely on 5G wireless technology for everyday connectivity.

When announced this year, this new feature stands out, except that Apple’s latest iPhone looks the same as last year’s device, but there are rumors of a small notch in the front camera and sensor. May be useful. Other rumored features include an upgraded camera, a better screen, and potentially new colors.

“The challenge is to get the same level of attention and create an upgrade cycle,” said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies. But she said Apple has the knack for coming up with something that fans will be thrilled with.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment prior to the company’s event.

This year’s launch will be another test by Apple, which already counts the billion iPhones in active use around the world. And the popularity of telephones continues to grow. Last year’s iPhone 12 was a huge hit, pushing Apple’s sales and profits to a new record, despite the device’s launch in the midst of the worst health and economic crisis of the century. The job of the iPhone 13 is to help Apple maintain its momentum in the face of a stubborn pandemic.

Historically, the hype around the new iPhone seems to be silent when the look design remains the same. Apple has acknowledged this somewhat, starting with the iPhone 3GS in 2009 and adding an “S” to the names of these internally modified iPhones. And while some critics may say that S stands for “snooze,” Apple has introduced new marquee features using these off-ear iPhones.

When launched 10 years ago, the iPhone 4S introduced the Siri Voice Assistant. iPhone 5S announced the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in 2013. The iPhone XS provided a “significantly improved dual camera,” said Scott Stein, a CNET reviewer, about his 2018 debut. (But the iPhone XR, released the same year, stole the show and put a cheaper price tag in exchange for a poor quality screen and camera.)

It doesn’t matter if Apple calls the next iPhone the iPhone 12S or the iPhone 13, as the Internet seems to have already named it. What matters is whether Apple can pack enough into the device to reach its goals after one of the biggest iPhones in history was launched last year.

The good news for the company is that it already looks like it’s off to a good start. A study by phone reseller SellCell found that 44% of current iPhone owners plan to upgrade to one of the four iPhone 13 models reported at launch. That alone could be tens of millions of iPhones.

Bob O’Donnell, an analyst at Technalysis Research, said: And, like other bands, some releases may not hit the general public like smash albums, he added. “They’re still okay, and still important to the fans. That’s probably what we see on the iPhone 13.”

Apple Watch Boost

The Apple Watch is more than just an iPhone accessory.

Part of Apple’s success is due to companion products such as the Apple Watch, which starts at $ 279, and the company’s AirPods wireless earphones, which start at $ 159. Its ecosystem of interconnecting products and services has helped create huge industries.

So keep in mind that the iPhone may not have much physical changes this year, but the Apple Watch has reported changes.

According to Leak, the Apple Watch 7 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, a slight increase from the 40mm and 44mm currently available. This slight increase is expected to explain the new flat-edged design and represents a significant shift from the curved edges that Apple has been using since the device’s 2015 launch. According to reports from Bloomberg and Apple leakers, the bezel of the screen may also shrink, making the screen area more visible.

The Apple Watch doesn’t sell as well as the iPhone, but Apple doesn’t even disclose the individual revenue of the device, but it’s reported to sell better than the total production of the Swiss watch industry. And it has become the iPhone’s flagship halo device, with Apple saying that 75% of buyers buy the first Apple Watch.

“Traditional Swiss watchmakers like Swatch and Tissot have lost the smartwatch war,” Strategy Analytics analyst Neil Mawston wrote in a report last year. “Apple offers better products through deeper retail channels and appeals to younger consumers who are increasingly hungry for digital wristwear.”

Last year it was all about 5G for Apple.

Apple 5G is still rippling

Apple observers have seen a solid bet on the iPhone 12, which went on sale last year. The tech giant has finally adopted ultra-fast 5G wireless, the culmination of many years of hype from mobile operators. A year later, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes last year’s record iPhone sales were just the beginning of a 5G wireless upgrade.

“We are only in the early stages of 5G,” Cook said in a conference call with analysts this summer. One of the data points he pointed out was that people around the world and the United States still do not have easy access to 5G signals. This may give people less reason to upgrade now and more reason to buy when the signal arrives.

Carriers boast 5G coverage nationwide, but their speed is often disappointing compared to marketing hype. Consumers don’t rush to adopt technology, and many people still don’t have new wireless signals available around their homes. However, carriers are steadily upgrading their networks, improving their initial boring experience. Both the iPhone 12 and its new siblings are in a position to benefit from these upcoming changes.

Satellite connections may also provide additional incentives to help the iPhone stand out from the pack. As rumors suggest, it’s still unclear if this is a regular perk or more than an emergency use feature.

What is certain is that Apple is sure to promote some of the features of the iPhone 13 as a breakthrough that makes the device the next must-have. But with similar designs and S-Type years, even if you become the most loyal Apple fan, it can be a difficult sale.

