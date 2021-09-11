Samsung Care Plus: What You Need to Know About Samsung’s View on Apple Care





You can cover Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 with Care Plus. But what does that really mean?

Lexy Savvides / CNET

At the third Unpacked event in 2021, Samsung unveiled its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 ($ 1,800) and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 ($ 1,000). Both phones are cheaper than the 2020 Galaxy Z Fold 25G. The Galaxy ZFold 25G had a $ 2,000 price tag.

Folding is technically rich in price cuts and promotions, but over $ 1,000 is a big change to invest in this relatively new foldable phone style. And Samsung’s past folds were seen by many as being too vulnerable for normal everyday use. The Korean giant has tweaked the design to make it more durable, but if you’re still not sure about its actual ruggedness, please forgive me.

Those who pre-ordered directly from Samsung got a bonus that could make new types of devices more comfortable-Samsung Care Plus, the company’s extended warranty, and a free year for that version of Apple Care. After that year, you will be billed monthly until you cancel or until two years, whichever comes first.

But what is Samsung Care Plus? Need to get it? Don’t you really have to worry about the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 bendable screens?

Reading the terms and conditions of the plan isn’t everyone thinking of a good time, so we worked hard for you. I read Samsung’s Care Plus FAQ and plan terms and conditions and sent a question (many questions) to Samsung to navigate inside and outside of Samsung Care Plus. This is what we found.

What is Samsung Care Plus?

In addition to the new foldable, Care Plus applies to other Samsung smartphones, PCs, notebooks, tablets, and appliances, TVs and monitors.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

Care Plus is an additional warranty package for Samsung smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, appliances, TVs and monitors, beyond the manufacturer’s warranty. Care Plus was originally called Samsung Premium Care, but in 2020 the brand name was changed to Care Plus. This plan aims to provide quick and easy repair and replacement of Samsung devices.

It’s similar to Apple Care, which iPhone, iPad, and other device users can buy with their new gadgets. The purpose of both is to provide additional insurance against damage and malfunction. However, today’s devices are so rugged that it may not make sense to pay for additional coverage. Folding is one of the areas where repairs can be complicated and expensive.

How much does Care Plus cost?

Care Plus costs $ 4, $ 9, $ 11, or $ 13 per month in the United States, depending on your device. (Although it is available in other countries such as the UK and Australia, the terms vary by region.) Subscriptions will be renewed monthly for 3 years unless canceled or if Samsung fails to pay. ..

If you are a foldable owner, your monthly invoice will return you $ 13. If you have a free year from the pre-order promotion, payment will begin at the end of the first year and will be billed monthly until you cancel or reach the third year of device ownership, whichever comes first.

The foldable screen is the latest new feature on smartphones. Therefore, you need to make sure that you are covered in the event of a problem.

What does Patrick Holland / CNET Care Plus cover?

From the date of registration, Care Plus covers power surge protection and failure caused by accidental damage, shipping to the manufacturer for replacement or repair, and technical support by Asurion. Care Plus includes the manufacturer’s warranty, and with the exception of the items mentioned above, according to the Care Plus service contract coverage documentation, the coverage of all other plans has expired from the manufacturer’s warranty. It will take effect immediately afterwards.

Care Plus can cover malfunctions and failures due to normal wear and tear problems, as well as replacement and repair of accidents such as dropped, spilled or cracked phones. According to the Care Plus FAQ, there is a three-year limit on repair and replacement of accidental damage. There are no repair restrictions or service charges for mechanical failures such as battery failures.

Batteries are covered free of charge under Samsung’s Mechanical Failure Policy. Defective materials on the Samsung side or other failures resulting from the design are also covered free of charge.

Sarah Tew / CNET

However, the types of damage that are likely to be caused by accidents such as device drops face a $ 249 charge per incident. This includes accidental damage from liquids. If you spill coffee on your Z Fold 3, you’ll be covered for $ 249, as well as damage from water and other liquids.

If your screen cracks or is otherwise damaged, it costs $ 249 to repair and can be replaced three times a year ($ 249 each time). The price is a discount from the amount you would pay to replace the internal screen in the absence of coverage, but it may not make sense, at least for flips, unless it’s especially prone to accidents. You will be charged $ 249 regardless of which screen is damaged, but if both screens are damaged in the same accident, you will only pay $ 249 once.

If your first year’s warranty has expired and you don’t have a Samsung Care Plus, or if you arrange for it through Samsung, the repair of the Z Fold 3 display on the inside will cost you $ 479 and the outside will cost $ 149. The Z Flip 3 inner screen costs $ 349 and the cover display replacement costs $ 99. With Care Plus, the repair cost remains the same regardless of the screen (inside, outside, or Z Flip cover screen). For the outer screen, it’s actually cheaper not to use CarePlus.

Samsung’s CarePlus landing page also states that repairing a cracked screen costs only $ 29. That’s true, but it doesn’t apply to foldable phones. The Care Plus Service Contract Coverage document categorizes Samsung devices into four tiers and organizes service charges based on those tiers. Folding phones are Tier 4 with a service charge of $ 249. Tiers 1 to 3 include other Samsung devices such as A-series, S-series and Note devices.

Are you a collapsible user? Rest assured that your purchase of Care Plus will cover your older Samsung smartphone model.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

If Samsung approves the complaint, a replacement device will be sent. Upon receipt, the failed device must be returned within 10 days. According to the FAQ, if the deadline is exceeded, you will be charged for uncollected equipment. Samsung offers shipping packages.

Care Plus is “abuse, negligence, existing conditions, rust, corrosion, theft or robbery, mysterious disappearance, damage from exposure to weather conditions, power fluctuations, and, according to Frequently Asked Questions, the manufacturer’s warranty.”

Where can I fix the device?

If you have problems with your device, you can find repair or replacement help through the Samsung Authorized Service Center, uBreaki Fix. Simply visit the uBreakiFix website and enter your zip code. The company offers carry-on and curbside services, home visits and postal repairs.

Care Plus is managed by Asurion, a private company that provides insurance for smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics and more. Asurion will determine if your phone needs repair or replacement. When Asurion evaluates your claim, you will be informed if your device needs to be mailed or booked with uBreakiFix. (Again, these are handled by different companies in different countries.)

How do I register for Care Plus?

If you pre-order your new Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, you’ll get up to a year of Care Plus for free, but you can add Care Plus at any time during the first year of your device purchase. According to the Care Plus FAQ, if your current device is eligible for Care Plus, but you purchase a new device, your eligible plan will not be transferred. However, you can pay monthly and cancel at any time (although it’s not as easy as you might think).

If you have been using your device within 60 days, you can register for CarePlus using the Samsung Members app. To register, launch the app, tap the content card,[資格の確認]Tap. If your device is eligible, just follow the on-screen instructions.

You can also sign up for Samsung.com or visit the Samsung Care Plus site and enter your device’s IMEI number to learn more about eligibility and plan pricing.

Can I cancel Care Plus?

Yes. To cancel the service, please call 1-866-371-9051, which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Samsung also offers the option to make a cancellation request by mail or from your Samsung account on the company’s website. On Samsung.com[マイアカウント]>[マイサブスクリプション]Click. From there, you’ll see the active coverage plan and the option to cancel it. You can also send an email to departmentc @ asurion.com in accordance with Care Plus’s service coverage agreement. If you cancel CarePlus within 30 days of purchase, you will receive a full refund including sales tax.

What is the included warranty if a new foldable CarePlus is not available?

Samsung devices come with a one-year warranty to cover mechanical failures. This means you don’t have to pay anything if your battery or screen breaks in the first 12 months of ownership.

As it is covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, genuine parts, batteries, and labor costs are covered by a one-year warranty. The original accessories that came with your device will be covered for 6 months. Mechanical failure is covered by the warranty, but if it expires, you will be responsible for it. Accidental and liquid damage, as well as normal wear, are not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty and costs vary by repair.

If your phone malfunctions for some reason outside of Care Plus, you can bring it to uBreaki Fix. If your device has a problem covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, you will not be charged.

