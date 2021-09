Nine great readings from CNET this week: Facebook Ray-Ban, Broadband Maps, Folding Phones and more

They are back. Smart glasses. It’s not from Google or Snap, which was largely obscured months or years ago. Now there’s a new pair of high-tech glasses that crave your attention: Ray-Ban Story with a nasty name from Facebook.

Priced at $ 299, Facebook Ray-Bans can take pictures and 30-second videos, play music and podcasts, and make phone calls, but never go looking for augmented reality. Scott Stein of CNET came to wear them, and he shares how these smart glasses feel and work in the real world. Meanwhile, Queenie Wong details some of the challenges facing eyeglasses, especially privacy issues that can cause pauses.

These stories are one of the many detailed features and thought-provoking commentary that appeared on CNET this week. So go here. These are the stories you don’t want to miss:

Facebook’s focus is on wearables, so we’ve stepped into a privacy minefield.

Scott Stein / CNET

Ray-Ban Stories is a fusion of Bose Frames and Snap Spectacles with a big question mark about what will happen after this first generation attempt.

Josh Goldman / CNET

Wisconsin did more than just regain the insults of the region. They turned it into an icon.

Karisa Langlo / CNET

On my first date with my current husband, we saw male children. Fifteen years later, the movie looks very different.

Universal

LightBox brings together real estate data and information about Wi-Fi access points to show where coverage gaps exist across the United States.

Screenshots by Shara Tibken / CNET

TCL has vowed to introduce affordable devices in 2021. Currently, it will not enter the market for at least another year.

Richard Peterson / CNET

Porsche’s groundbreaking Mission R concept has just escaped from under the seat, but already, we can’t help but think about the future.

Porsche

Commentary: Loki, hello …? Get all the hype, but Superman’s latest incarnation is filled with heart.

CW network

My mother and I returned home for the first time in a long time.

Stephen Ewing / Roadshow

Currently playing: Watch this: Facebook’s first smartglass is Ray-Ban Story

9:13

