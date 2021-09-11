Google Pixel 6 should bring back features comparable to this Apple





Pixel 5 has dropped 3D face unlock.

Janhoi McGregor

Google’s Pixel 4 has debuted one of the most ambitious hardware the company has manufactured in recent years, the Soli radar chip.

After spending years in the lab, and perhaps millions of dollars, Chip made a surprising look on the 2019 phone. This formed part of the sensor setup that provided the Pixel 4 with proper 3D biometric security. Alternatively, perform face recognition as known.

Fast-forwarding in 2020, Google launched the pandemic-influenced Pixel 5. It abandoned Soli in favor of a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical back. In the official view, including radar technology would make the device too expensive, but incompatibility between facial recognition and mask mandates around the world could also have been part of the decision-making masking process.

This decision was foresight, as iPhone owners had to use workarounds to unlock their phones, such as training the system to recognize you with a mask. Apple finally released iOS 14.5. This allows users to unlock their iPhone if they spend hundreds of dollars extra on their Apple Watch.

The pandemic is not the end, and wearing a mask is still very responsible, but it is not absolutely mandatory in all social situations. The Pixel 6 is likely to become a hardware powerhouse, so my book welcomes the resurgence of Soli technology. It has a much faster and safer way to authenticate something on your phone than just unlocking your phone.

If you’ve never used a Pixel 4 or an iPhone with Face ID, it’s hard to tell how fast and accurate Face ID unlock / Face ID is. That really instant. It feels faster than it takes to register your fingerprint with the reader. If you need to physically express the concept of a moment, Face Unlock is a good choice. Accessing bank apps, paying, logging in to the Password Vault app, and seamlessly passing through the London Underground at a glance is an elite mobile experience.

There’s a reason Google is encouraged to bring that technology back to mobile phones. The recently released Nest Hub 2 uses a Soli radar chip, microphone, and a combination of ambient and temperature sensors to track your sleep. Check out my review here.

The system is smart enough to tell you the difference between reading a book in bed and actually sleeping, so you can generate a (nearly) accurate sleep score. You can also register a hand wave-like gesture to mute the alarm. For those who don’t want to wear a watch when sleeping, this is a less invasive option. Nest also proved that the technology isn’t dead in Google’s eyes and can be used with a variety of applications.

With the help of Pixel Stand and Soli, you wouldn’t be surprised if the Pixel 6 has similar sleep detection capabilities. Especially instead of Google having all sorts of wearables for tracking sleep, it will be a strong selling point. More Soli applications are being investigated by Google. Especially considering that the company is devoting a lot of resources to hands-free interaction with technology. Making big and dramatic returns on the Pixel 6 is a good place to start.

