Smart cities are a legacy of 9.11 quartz





The attack on the World Trade Center on September 11 can draw a clear line to the set of smart city technologies that cities are using today. connection? A large surveillance network that emerged in New York in the aftermath of 9/11.

Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, New York leadership has adopted counter-terrorism strategies to protect Lower Manhattan, increased police surveillance in the region, and stopped further attacks. While these pioneered new approaches to public safety, they also changed the way cities are managed.

The smart city movement is a global effort by the city government to leverage technology to improve city management, with a focus on large-scale data collection. The central premise is that clear real-time data entry on everything from traffic flow to air quality can lead to more efficient responses and better results for city dwellers.

The impact is spreading to big cities around the world.

Lower Manhattan Security has changed cities around the world

The World Trade Center attack exposed the vulnerability of Lower Manhattan, the center of Manhattan’s financial industry, to a physical threat. Meanwhile, the NYPD strengthened security in the area by increasing surveillance.

In 2008, under the leadership of Mayor Michael Bloomberg, NYPD launched the Lower Manhattan Security Initiative, a network of cameras, license plate readers, radiation detectors, and physical barriers. More than 3,000 closed-circuit TV cameras were planned for this system to monitor local activity. It consists of a public NYPD camera and a private sector-owned camera available to the police. The entire network of this camera was sent to a central command center monitored by the NYPD.

Jeff Merritt, a former director of innovation for the Bloomberg administration and now head of the World Economic Forum’s urban initiative, learned a lot about the power of technology to harness real-time situational awareness and anomaly detection. ..

This model of an integrated public-private surveillance network that feeds back data points to a central monitor was revolutionary at the time, replicating technology to many other cities. In 2012, New York City partnered with Microsoft. Extend this technology to a program called Domain Awareness System licensed by Microsoft to other law enforcement agencies.

The sensor and camera network has also been integrated into New York’s smart traffic management system. In 2011, the city piloted a program for sensors at major intersections in Midtown. Sensors provide traffic engineers with data on traffic flow and congestion at various points and adjust signals in real time to better control vehicle flow. Currently, there are cameras and sensors at 10,000 intersections in the city.Similar traffic management strategies have been adopted in Pittsburgh and Washington, DC

Undoubtedly, the merit says this was related to the fact that the system the city built for public safety was being used for a variety of other benefits and the progress of the smart city movement. ..

The next frontier of the smart city movement may be on a connected grid to facilitate autonomous driving, as San Francisco has tried.

The complex present of smart city technology

For all its potential, smart city technology quickly ran into privacy and security issues inherent in processing large amounts of data, but struggled to fulfill its promise of optimizing urban services.

From the beginning, it has been criticized for its ability to violate an individual’s right to privacy by collecting large amounts of data. In New York, the American Civil Liberties Union sued NYPD and obtained a document explaining how the data collected under the Lower Manhattan Security Initiative will be used.

Technology companies that are partnering with cities to develop smart local technology have also been criticized for prioritizing progress over privacy. The group urged Microsoft to terminate its NYPD partnership through a domain recognition system because it encouraged police violence and violated personal privacy. Alphabet company Sidewalk Labs is working on a project to transform part of Toronto’s waterfront into a completely smart city. The thawed sidewalks and self-driving cars have completely stopped working and construction has begun. This was mainly due to local residents’ opposition to data collection, which was likened to the policies of surveillance countries.

Cities continue to bet on data-driven technology to solve the challenges of urban life. Existing smart city projects on transportation, energy grids and internet connectivity show that these technologies may need to advance hard infrastructure. However, in order to balance personal privacy rights with the goals of greater progress, cities may need to be careful about where data technology is applied. Collecting all possible data points may be appropriate for smart water meters, but not so for public safety.

Despite its shortcomings, the smart city movement has made dramatic progress in how cities operate. Some of this is due to the natural advances in timeless technology and has always been a place of innovation. But in the United States, the political will to change came from a strong desire for security and surveillance in the wake of a terrorist attack on New York City.

[Adoption of this technology] It happened at a rate that wouldn’t have happened under normal circumstances, says Merritt.

