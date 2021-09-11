Texas oil and gas operators use innovation to reduce flaring and methane emissions





According to industry-backed reports, Texas’ energy sector has made significant strides in reducing methane emissions, with flare natural gas levels nearly four minutes between June and May 2019. 3 is decreasing.

On Wednesday, the Texas Methane & Flaring Coalition published the first edition of its Methane & Emissions Report. Founded in December 2019, the coalition includes seven industry associations and more than 40 Texas oil and gas operators.

In Texas, flared natural gas accounts for less than 1% of total natural gas produced, and innovations and new technologies continue to reduce this number, the Union noted.

Earlier this year, industry groups announced that they would work with oil and gas partners to eliminate flares in the state by 2030. Flares are further monitored by the Texas Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC).

Between June 2019 and May last year, the proportion of flared gas from Texas’s total gas production fell by 72%, according to RRC data, the coalition said. During the same period, the amount of flared gas decreased by 73%, about the same.

Flare gas and degassing are important factors in emissions, especially in oil-rich basins, including the Permian basin, according to a recent study by the Clean Air Task Force and Ceres. For example, in the Permian period shared by Texas with New Mexico, venting and flaring account for an estimated 25% of total greenhouse gas emissions.

Members of the coalition pointed out progress, but said there was more work to be done. Two of the state’s largest energy groups, the Texas Independent Producers and Royal Owners Association (TIPRO) and the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA), said efficiency is working.

Texas maintains higher standards for emissions, which really shines in this report, said Ed Longanecker, president of TIPRO. Men and women working to ensure that the Texans and the world have the reliable and affordable energy they need in their daily lives are focusing on innovations to improve their emission footprint. These efforts directly contribute to the activities of the Union and significant advances in the industry.

TXOGA President Todd Staples said initiatives like the Texas Methane & Flaring Coalition are bold in efforts to end routine flaring and further reduce methane emissions, and the data show that their efforts are successful. I’m sure you’re doing it.

The oil and gas industry will continue to be the foundation of a cleaner, stronger and better future with lower emissions and lower carbon strength. According to Staples, unmatched investment, innovation and collaboration will bring the energy needed to maintain and improve modern life into this future.

Teddy Carter, chair of the South Texas Energy & Economics Roundtable, said the industry is focused on progress and pioneering technologies continue to drive continuous environmental progress. As a result, the South Texas community is stronger than ever.

Thure Cannon, president of the Texas Pipeline Association, said increasing infrastructure could also help reduce oil and gas emissions.

By investing in domestic natural gas pipelines, Canon says, emissions reductions can be further advanced. Extending this critical infrastructure is a blueprint for continuous environmental progress.

