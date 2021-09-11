The University of Massachusetts has partnered with SupplyLogic on an innovative performance-based framework to transform the way the university system communicates with students, alumni, applicants, employees, and the wider community through printed matter and branded products.





Kansas City, Missouri and Shrewsbury, Mass., September 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-SupplyLogic, a leading technology-enabled managed services provider, has announced a partnership with the United Procurement Services Team (UPST) at the University of Massachusetts. .. Marketing execution while allowing each campus to maintain its own brand promise. Acting as an extension of the university’s marketing and sourcing team, SupplyLogic integrates its own technology, manages a panel of suppliers primarily based in Massachusetts, promotes visibility to diverse suppliers within the category, and of the university. It provides transparent and actionable data while maintaining state bidding requirements.

SupplyLogic empowers your brand

SupplyLogic, a technology-enabled managed service provider, has announced a partnership with UMass to transform procurement.

“UPST’s mission of“ better, faster, cheaper ”is operated through a partnership with Supply Logic. This partnership modernizes the way highly commercialized products and services are purchased on a large scale through an intuitive platform that emulates the “Amazon-like” experience of B2C commerce. Tailored for complex B2B procurement. The platform includes a proven supplier panel that is motivated to offer the best value propositions to compete for business. The managed services platform provides UMass’ expertise in procuring categories and performing marketing. Increase visibility, manage spending, mitigate risk, improve processes. Another advantage for us is the availability of data. This allows members to make knowledge-based decisions that match buyers with social value. Badges representing important business attributes are also provided for each supplier. Supplier diversity certification (ie M / WBE) and localization, etc. Supplier to each campus. When this innovative platform becomes fully operational, UMass expects to naturally gain cost benefits while reducing administrative friction and burden. This will make life easier for my team and all UMass members, “said David Cho, UPST, CPO, and David Cho of the University of Massachusetts System.

The story continues

“Supply Logic is in line with the university’s mission to use automation and third-party expertise to transform procurement operations into” better, faster, cheaper “models and use the best resources possible. You can focus on making it a system. Our platform is specially designed. For innovative organizations such as UMass and advanced leaders such as David Cho. His Unified Procurement Services Team (UPST) has taken a major step towards becoming a segment leader through transformative, strategic and community-focused initiatives. UMass is fulfilling their mission, “said Phil Schoonmaker, CEO of Supply Logic.

About the Unified Procurement Services Team (UPST) UPST is a Procurement and Accounts Payable Service Provider to the Massachusetts University System and its partners and supplier communities. Our team of experts is tasked with providing high quality services while increasing transaction efficiency. Through aggressive sourcing and contracts with innovative suppliers and partners to support UPST, we support campus cost optimization and fulfill our mission of “better, faster, cheaper”. .. The team manages approximately $ 1 billion in third-party spending annually and approximately 17,000 suppliers and partners. UPST can only manage this by leveraging optimized technology, data-driven business intelligence, training, and enhanced operational processes. Follow us on LinkedIn for more information on UPST. LinkedIn UPST

About UMass The University of Massachusetts is a world-class public research university dedicated to advancing knowledge and transforming lives. UMass leverages the revolutionary spirit of the University of Massachusetts to deliver an unparalleled student experience through world-class educational programs, groundbreaking research companies, and their influential community services and industry involvement. increase. Visit the UMass website.

About SupplyLogic SupplyLogic is a leading managed service provider specializing in the management of printed matter and branded products for many of the most complex and innovative organizations. For more information on SupplyLogic, follow us on LinkedIn or visit http://www.supplylogic.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact Julie O'[email protected]

