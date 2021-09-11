Seven technology trends that will shape tomorrow’s smart education





The world is changing rapidly and we are surrounded by technological innovations and advances that affect all sectors and societies. Learners of the current generation are either digital natives or early adopters and are well suited to embrace these dynamic changes.

Educational institutions have upgraded and integrated technology into educational practices, methodologies, and curriculums to maintain relevance. The pandemic has facilitated the adoption of digital, and the parent community has also experienced the relevance, need, scope, and power of technology in providing holistic education.

In the field of education, it is essential to have a future outlook in order to implement best practices.

The famous quote by John Dewey fits well in the context of “If you teach as you taught yesterday, you will rob tomorrow’s children.”

Technology-enabled hybrid learning models have also become a reality, adding value to traditional learning systems. Technology adoption is critical to making education a fun, experiential and seamless experience, and its role will only grow in the future.

These are the top seven technologies that all progressive schools are considering adopting.

1. Smart device-based learning:

Children are often interested in devices and show great interest in learning technical skills through gadgets. With advanced learning devices, you can improve your learning and see your progress in real time by testing your learning outcomes.

Such interactive devices are believed to involve students in active learning, improve critical readiness skills, and enhance concept retention. AI-backed scan markers for scanning and editing text directly in the cloud help you learn and absorb information quickly.

In addition, smartphone e-learning solutions provide powerful educational tools that allow students to learn at any time and plan tasks in turn.

2. Interactive board:

Educators should consider technology-enabled settings as most schools are preparing to return to post-Covid physical classes and move students from virtual classrooms to physical classrooms.

Introducing an interactive board to your school will help students learn through 3D projection and more. In advanced secondary classes, interactive boards will be adopted much faster because they offer better focused visual learning options.

3. Performance analysis system:

Including collaborative curriculum activities such as sports, dance, music and art in the rest is an important part of the school curriculum. These play an important role in shaping a child’s life and overall development.

By introducing performance analysis mechanisms or technologies into the school, students can understand individual improvements and improve performance.

4. Robotics Lab:

New Age schools are constantly preparing for the future and working on innovations that enhance interactivity and learning. Through robotics, students can explore interdisciplinary projects and learn valuable life and career lessons. Schools that offer robotics labs help students explore different learning paths.

5. Face recognition based security system:

With the goal of making the school a safe and secure place for students, the school has begun to adopt a face recognition-based security system that allows it to monitor and add to the security layer of students and school staff. Parents can feel more comfortable with their school children being safe with the help of an additional layer of security and surveillance.

6. Extended learning:

The education sector can provide better intensive learning opportunities with the help of extended learning. Students who have access to e-learning through enhanced learning technology through an interactive environment provide students with the opportunity to better retain information.

The pandemic has moved learning to a virtual classroom. Extended learning takes virtual learning even further with the help of new products introduced to the market. These engagements provide virtual situations and objects that make learning more interesting and interactive.

7. AI-based learning:

It is undeniable that AI is already making progress in various fields. The pandemic also shows more innovations and enhancements driven by technology for effective and efficient performance. AI integration in schools helps both students and teachers.

Customized education, evaluation, progress analysis, etc. will gradually accelerate the system by integrating artificial intelligence. At the same time, it will be part of the curriculum as India is beginning to adapt to NEP 2020.

Technology adoption is expanding and regular upgrades at the institutional level are essential to ensure that students get the best value for their time and resources. Investing in technology helps students, teachers and schools stay connected to the progressive world.

Technology helps identify learning gaps, increase engagement, and better monitor progress over time by recognizing individual features and delivering them according to requirements. Incorporating technology into today’s era allows parents to track the movements and progress of their children’s education.

The pandemic changed the expectations of the classroom and showed great learning outcomes through virtual media. Just as schools empower teachers through new teaching methods, technology empowers parents by increasing their participation in their children’s educational journeys through progressive applications and e-learning solutions.

Parents who were previously worried about their children’s use and time spent on technology have shifted to positive thinking about how to prepare their students for the future of the digital age by including technology in their classrooms. Did.

Article by Radib Bansal, Operations Director of Global Indian International School (GIIS) in India

