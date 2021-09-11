Defense addresses joint warfare challenges





The service is gathered to create the ability of artificial intelligence to make decisions.

The defense sector has the technology needed to modernize IT and change the future of operations on the battlefield. The current goal is to implement and streamline innovative solutions to get the most out of these technologies.

For JADC2, all the technology needed is present today, Army CIO Raj Iyer said at this week’s Defense News conference. This is the easiest part. This shows that it will be operational and will achieve a consensus on the role and service of future combat concepts. Once you reach the end-state objective, you should continue to test these concepts.

JADC2 (Joint All Domain Command and Control) is a DOD initiative to connect all component sensors (Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Space Force) and “Internet of Things” technology to a single network.

In the midst of the JADC2 initiative, DOD chapters are competing to modernize IT to improve interoperability and mission delivery. IT is an enabler, especially for the DOD and the Army, Iyer said.

Launched by Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday, the Navy Project Overmatch aims to transform the way the Navy sends data.

Project Overmatch confirms network agility, moves data between different networks at different speeds, and moves data to endpoints to be the path to make decisions or launch weapons. To package. , Gilday said at this week’s event.

Project Overmatch also leverages microprocessing and applications in unprecedented ways, Gildi added.

He said the Navy is actually leading the joint tactical network. What we are doing with this network agility is part of the collaborative solution set up in JADC2.

Mike Brown, director of the Pentagon Innovation Unit (DIU), said DOD still needs to focus on mapping innovation offices and technologies and streamlining them to create real solutions. ..

How can I achieve it better? He said at the meeting. How do you map the number of innovation organizations we have, what to do about the budget, and where to increase the investment of the people who work?

AI development is a top priority for the concept of DOD, especially JADC2. To get the most out of AI, Brig. General Robert Parkeris returns to the basics of data management.

The data is ammunition for future fighters, he said at the meeting. Permanent with both tools and processes to understand where and how data is located, if you really want to know where the ammunition is, what the amount is, and how to access it in combat. Ability is required. It works, but it takes a lot of people to make it happen.

DARPA Director Stefanie Tompkins has three strategies to improve the science of AI itself for national security.

She said at a meeting that she was in the process of investing $ 2 billion to consider three different categories of national security. One is the new AI algorithms and methodologies themselves, but how do they actually improve the science of AI, and the other is how AI can feed existing military applications. Areas such as cyber defense and support for co-pilots and aviators. And the third area is AI exploration. Here, we’ll develop a variety of contracting mechanisms to quickly explore millions of dollars of ideas in 18 months (about a year and a half) and adapt to this rapidly evolving technology.

Another important focus of DOD is cybersecurity. According to Iyer, DOD’s clever approach to cybersecurity relied on network isolation and the addition of increased firewalls, creating silos of data and information that hampered missions.

He said our exposure to cyberattacks is now exponentially growing. From the perspective of how to protect data and access, all of our approaches need to change. We are so siled that it really hurt us in terms of our ability to expedition when we need to deploy.

Zero Trust is currently a licensed cyber strategy for private and public organizations. The industry considers DOD’s zero trust reference architecture to be the standard for zero trust implementations, says Iyersaid.

From an implementation and heside perspective, there is something to do now. The problem now is to prioritize and procure resources and do this jointly. ICAM will be the first step for us.

