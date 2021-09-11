Bad news on Google Stadia when another executive leaves the company





Last year or so wasn’t great for Google’s game streaming service Stadia. And now the game director is leaving to join another part of Google. This follows another high-profile exit from Stadia earlier this year, and seems to indicate that Google has really completed the creation or funding of a game dedicated to its fledgling game service.

ZDNet reports that Jack Buser will leave Google Stadia on September 13th. He is the director of streaming services for games and has worked for Stadia for about five years. Buser, who has been working on PS Home and PS Plus on the PlayStation for the past 10 years, helped Google Stadia build partnerships with game developers and publishers. As ZDNet points out, his move to the Googles Cloud division represents a shift in search companies’ gaming strategies. Instead of focusing on Stadia’s exclusive and original games, the platform and Google’s cloud services will be leveraged as tools and distribution options for other third-party game companies.

Google explained to ZDNet that this was good for Stadia and turned this departure as a way to bring new partnerships and product opportunities across Stadia and Google’s cloud services. But especially game designer Jade Raymond and John Justice, a former head-of-product of Stadias. Raymond, along with other former Google Stadia people, set up a new development studio and quickly partnered with PlayStation to work on a new IP.

In February 2021, Google suddenly closed its in-house game studio. This is a big sign that the company has lost confidence in Stadia’s original plans and wanted to change the situation. Just a week before the closure, the company praised how much the studio had progressed with the various games under development. Around the same time, Google Stadias 2019 was reported to have fallen below sales targets by hundreds of thousands of users, despite spending tens of millions of dollars to secure ports for blockbuster games like Red Dead Redemption II. it was done.

Things were so bad for Google Stadia that at Epic vs. Apple’s first instance, lawyers and witnesses didn’t seem to be able to clearly answer the question of whether Google Stadia was still up and running.

Sure, the potential Google Stadia will survive for the next few years, but Google’s clear plans for the service have changed following its inadequate launch. It is no longer a platform for exclusive games and new original experiences. Instead, Stadia is more and more likely to survive as a platform for other companies to use. Or it will be a great place for the ever-growing Google Graveyard.

Meanwhile, Google Stadia faces competition from the Xbox Game Pass streaming option, PS Now, and Amazons Luna game streaming services.

