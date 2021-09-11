Bank of America splits technology, operational oversight with leadership shake-up





Dive Briefs: Bank of America’s longtime technology leader Cathy Besant will be vice chairman of its Paris-based global strategy, the company announced Friday. Bessant has been Chief Technology Officer and Operations Officer for financial institutions for over 12 years. The move parallels the company-wide shake-up of Bank of America’s senior leadership, with new business unit heads, five members added, and many C-suite role changes. I did. With Bessant taking on a new role, Bank of America divides its technology and operations into two organizations. Aditya Bhasin is Chief Technology Officer and Information Officer. Bhasin designs and delivers enterprise-wide technology solutions and oversees information security, technology infrastructure, and global business services. Tom Scrivener becomes Chief Operating Officer. Dive Insight:

Bessant led the culture of innovation, placing guardrails around AI, emphasizing independent testing and strict governance structures. She plays an advanced technology role in Bank of America, and her pivot to a fully strategic position shows that she is familiar with the business required of top CIOs.

The CIO has maintained a close relationship with the business since the C Suite’s role began in the 1980s. Some experts have predicted that the CIO will be a pipeline to serve as the COO. The interdisciplinary role of CIOs allows them to focus technology on the next generation of enterprise technology by incorporating technology into their business units, sharing responsibilities, and shifting their expertise to technology.

Bessant was the power of business technology strategy essential to the move to integrate the infrastructure footprint of financial services companies. A search for cloud provider banks that culminated in a partnership with IBM announced in 2019 to create cloud services focused on financial services. (A key figure in the partnership, former Bank of America CTO Howard Boville, later joined IBM in the role of cloud leadership.)

Bhasin, the successor to Bessant’s technology, has been a longtime employee of Bank of America and joined the organization in 2004. Most recently, he was CIO and Technology Head of Core Operations responsible for online and mobile banking apps and payment and commerce services. ..

Bessant remains part of Bank of America, but her responsibilities shift to the company’s presence in Europe, where she focuses on global integration strategies, governance, client and regulatory involvement. ..

