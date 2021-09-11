State Farm Jake is the character of the city of NBA 2K22





The NBA 2K22 was released yesterday on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. Like previous NBA 2K games, 2K22 has The City. This is a large online open world mode where players can walk around, play basketball, and shop in stores. I think I’m hanging out with Jake from State Farm.

The NBA 2K22 features a career mode that allows players to create their own basketball-loving characters. The character moves through the storyline, climbs the ladder into the NBA, and eventually becomes the famous NBA superstar. Citi is an online hub where you can take your character out of court and take it to an open-world city full of buildings, activities and content to explore. It’s also full of microtransactions and ads, just like any other modern NBA 2K game.

But this year, the NBA 2K22 really enhanced the game when it came to pushing the elements of late capitalism into the experience. The NBA 2K22 features State Farm’s Digital Jake. This character has appeared in many State Farm commercials, and most of us spend hours being hit by thousands of ads, so most people recognize State Farm’s Jake.

We are really on the darkest timeline.

Capybaroness on Twitter was one of the first to share Jake’s clip, and she provided a short but accurate description of the encounter: Christ.

Jake is not only participating in the game, but also outside the State Farm branded clothing store. And yes, you can get some State Farm IVs. It also looks terrible, as Capybaroness showed in a follow-up tweet.

In the video, the character you create encounters Jake from State Farm, sighs instead of shaking his head, and behaves like most humans. Instead, they calm down and talk about what the marketing character created in digital form. You may even get excited when you see your character enjoying Jake on State Farm and the famous State Farm slogan tells me he never wants to play with that character again.

It’s not surprising to see the NBA2K22 pasting the insurance ad character into the game. This is a series that already had a ton of crappy microtransactions in the past and incorporated literal slot machines and non-skippable commercials into previous entries. Indeed, it throws digital avatars based on some advertising characters. Why not? !! We hope that Flo and Geico lizards will appear in the game next year.

According to my source (people who play this game), basketball is included again this year. In my opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/uh-jake-from-state-farm-is-in-nba-2k22-1847658431 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

