TCL will not release foldable smartphones this year





Electronics company TCL has suspended plans to release a low-priced foldable phone this year, the company confirmed in an email to The Verge. Its clamshell-style foldable cell phone, codenamed Project Chicago, was in the process of being developed when the company decided to hold it indefinitely. According to TCL, this delay is partly due to rising production costs and supply chain shortages.

Stefan Sterit, Chief Marketing Officer of TCL, said in a statement from The Verge that the foldable market is growing every year, but it is still a category of premium products. Coupled with the recent shortage of parts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising costs in foldable production, TCL will launch the first off-the-shelf foldable smartphone until it can be produced and put on the market in the price range. Made a difficult decision to suspend. It is accessible to as many consumers as possible.

Streit added that the company is closely monitoring the market to determine the best time to launch a foldable smartphone.

The company distributed some sample devices to reviewers (which MrMobile seems to have), but said there were no additional devices or Chicago photos to share.

The news arrives a few weeks after the launch of Samsung’s latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (TCL has decided to suspend the Chicago device before Samsung launches), however. Both foldable Samsung phones are in the high-end price range; the Fold 3 costs $ 999 and the Fold 3 costs $ 1,799.

TCL unveiled several collapsible prototypes and rollable screen designs at CES 2021 last year and earlier this year. In April, TCL unveiled a Fold nRoll device that scales from a 6.87-inch phone screen to an 8.85-inch phablet, or 10-inch tablet size.

According to the company, it will not give up on the foldable product category, but there is no time for the first foldable device to hit the market.

