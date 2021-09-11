Novelis and Georgia Institute of Technology Expand Partnership on Aluminum Innovation – Aluminum Insider





This week, Atlanta’s rolled aluminum company Novelis announced an expansion of its partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology on the Novelis Innovation Hub. This partnership explores new areas of materials and process research with the goal of improving sustainability and zero carbon production by the middle of the century.

Novelis states that partnerships will continue to build on existing programs to enhance innovation. This is made possible by high-throughput development methodologies and artificial intelligence. The ultimate goal of the partnership is to produce a new generation of electric vehicle (EV) batteries with a high proportion of recycled aluminum.

Philip Meyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Novelis, detailed the purpose of the program in a related press release.

“Our collaboration provides exciting opportunities to accelerate research and development, increase EV battery performance (energy density) and recyclability, while reducing costs for auto and battery manufacturers. However, we want to work closely beyond the Georgia Institute of Technology to help transform the industry to achieve its committed goals for sustainability. “

Shreyes Melkote, executive director of the Novelis Innovation Hub at Georgia Institute of Technology, said the partnership with Novelis is rewarding for both institutions.

“Collaboration between academia and industry helps accelerate the development of innovative solutions to meet the sustainability challenges facing today. Sustainable technology, advanced materials and manufacturing, artificial intelligence. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Novellis and meeting the critical needs of science, technology and the workforce by leveraging the broad expertise and talents of Georgia Institute of Technology faculty and students in intelligence, data science and robotics. .. “.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindal Coin Dustries Limited in Mumbai. The Atlanta-based company accounts for almost half of Hindalkos’ consolidated sales. Novelis, the world’s largest aluminum recycler, operates in 10 countries, employs approximately 11,000 people and had net sales of US $ 11.2 billion in the most recent fiscal year.

