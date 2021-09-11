Inside DeepMind’s secret plot to break away from Google





For some time, some DeepMind employees called it a “watermelon.” Later, executives called it “Mario.” Both codenames had the same meaning. It’s a secret plan to break away from the parent company Google.

DeepMind said executives sought to keep the artificial intelligence company away from its owners for years, fearing Google could one day abuse the technology, with nine current employees who are directly familiar with the plan. A former employee said.

This included plans to pursue an independent legal position that would keep the group’s work away from Google, those who asked not to reveal their identities discussing private matters.

One of DeepMind’s major tensions was selling its business to unreliable people, a former employee said. “Everything that happened from that point on was that they were questioning that decision,” he added.

According to The Wall Street Journal, efforts to separate DeepMind from Google ended in April without a deal. Years of negotiation, along with the recent turmoil within Google’s AI department, have questioned whether search giants can maintain control of technology that is critical to their future.

A DeepMind spokeswoman said in a statement, “Since the acquisition was so successful with the support of Google and Alphabet, DeepMind’s close partnership with Google and Alphabet has transformed the AI ​​space and is the biggest problem in science. We have achieved a breakthrough in research that unleashes some of the above. ” .. “Of course, over the years, we have discussed and researched the various structures within the Alphabet Group to find the best way to support long-term research missions. Operational autonomy and full Alphabet. Both support. “

When Google acquired DeepMind in 2014, the deal was seen as a win-win. Google has acquired a major AI research organization, and London’s DeepMind has gained financial support for the quest to build an AI known as artificial intelligence that can learn a variety of tasks in the same way as humans.

But tension soon emerged. Some employees described the cultural conflict between researchers who initially regarded themselves as scholars and the sometimes bloated Google’s huge business bureaucracy. Others said the staff were immediately worried about putting DeepMind’s work under the control of the tech giant. For some time, some employees were advised to communicate using an encrypted messaging app for fear that Google would spy on their work.

At one point, DeepMind executives discovered that the work published by Google’s internal AI research group resembled part of DeepMind’s code base without citations, said one person familiar with the situation. I did. “It offended Demis,” he added, referring to DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis. “That’s one of the reasons DeepMind has begun to increase code protection.”

After Google rebuilt as Alphabet in 2015, giving more freedom to higher-risk projects, DeepMind’s leadership has taken on a new status as an independent division under Alphabet with its own income statement. I started pursuing.

DeepMind already enjoyed a high degree of operational independence within Alphabet, but the group also wanted legal autonomy. And I was worried about the misuse of that technology, especially when DeepMind was to achieve AGI.

Internally, people have begun to call plans to gain more autonomy “watermelons,” two ex-employees said. According to these people, the project was later officially named “Mario” in DeepMind’s leadership.

“Their view is that their technology is too powerful for private companies to own and should be housed in another legal entity that is separate from the interests of shareholders,” said one of the former employees who was close to the alphabet negotiations. Said. “They assembled it as’this is better for society.'”

Demis Hassabis, CEO and co-founder of DeepMind Technologies, at the DLD conference in Munich.Tobias Hase / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

In 2017, at a company retreat at McDonald’s Aviemore Resort in Scotland, DeepMind’s leadership revealed to employees plans to separate from Google.

At the time, Leadership had stated internally that the company was planning to become a “global interest company,” three people familiar with the matter said. The title was not intended to be a formal legal status, but to reflect the global impact DeepMind believed the technology had.

Later, in negotiations with Google, DeepMind pursued its position as a limited liability company. This is a shareholder-free corporate structure that may also be used by nonprofits. The agreement was for Alphabet to continue to fund the company and obtain an exclusive license for the technology, the two people involved in the discussion said. There was a condition: Alphabet was unable to cross certain ethical redlines, such as using DeepMind technology for military weapons and surveillance.

In 2019, DeepMind was shown to have registered a new company called DeepMind Labs Limited and a new holding company and submitted it to Companies House in the United Kingdom. This was done in anticipation of separation from Google, said two former employees involved in their registration.

Negotiations with Google have gone through mountains and valleys for years, but one said they gained new momentum in 2020. Senior teams within DeepMind have started meetings with external lawyers and Google, and what does this theoretical new formation mean for the relationship between the two companies, such as whether to share codebases, internal performance metrics, software, etc. Clarified details about whether to have. Cost, two people said.

Sergey Brin (left) and Larry Page have been away from the public for the past few years.Chris Hondaros / Getty Images DeepMind and Google Leadership Conflict over AI Ethics

From the beginning, DeepMind was thinking about the potential ethical dilemma that arises from dealing with Google. Before the 2014 acquisition was completed, the two companies signed an “ethics and safety review agreement” that prevented Google from controlling DeepMind’s technology, economists reported in 2019. Part of the contract included the creation of an ethics committee to oversee the research. ..

Despite years of internal debate about who should join the board, and vague promises to the media, the group “did not exist, did not convene, did not resolve ethical issues,” they said. One of the former employees who was close to the discussion said. A DeepMind spokeswoman declined to comment.

DeepMind pursued another idea. An independent review board that convenes when separated from Google. Three people familiar with the plan said. The board of directors consists of Google and DeepMind executives, as well as third parties. Former US President Barack Obama was the one DeepMind wanted to approach for the board, one who saw the candidate list of candidates said.

DeepMind has also created an ethical charter that includes a ban on the use of the technology in military weapons or surveillance, and a rule that the technology must be used in ways that benefit society. In 2017, DeepMind launched a unit focused on AI ethics research consisting of employees and outside researchers. Its stated goal was “to pave the way for truly beneficial and responsible AI.”

A few months later, a controversial deal between Google and the Pentagon was revealed, causing internal turmoil in which employees accused Google of entering the “business of war.”

According to a former employee, Google’s Pentagon deal, known as Project Maven, is “ringing the alarm bell” within DeepMind. Since then, Google has published a set of principles for managing work with AI. This is a guideline similar to DeepMind’s internal ethics charter, which ranks some of DeepMind’s senior management positions.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Steven Lamb / Reuters Who Controls AI?

In April, Hassabis told employees at a full-time meeting that negotiations to separate him from Google were over. DeepMind maintains its existing status within Alphabet. DeepMind’s future work will be overseen by Google’s Advanced Technology Review Council. The council includes two DeepMind executives, Google’s AI chief Jeff Dean, and legal SVP Kent Walker.

But the group’s long-standing struggle to achieve more independence raises questions about its future within Google.

Google’s commitment to AI research has also been questioned after the company has evacuated two of its most senior AI ethics researchers. It led to industry backlash and questioned whether it would enable truly independent research.

Ali Alkhatib, a Fellow of the Center for Applied Data Ethics, told Insider that more public accountability is “urgently needed” to regulate the pursuit of AI by large tech companies.

For Google, investing in DeepMind may be starting to pay off. At the end of last year, DeepMind unveiled a breakthrough product that helps scientists better understand the behavior of microscopic proteins that could revolutionize drug discovery.

As for DeepMind, Hassabis holds the belief that AI technology should not be controlled by a single enterprise. Speaking at Tortoise’s Responsible AI Forum in June, he proposed AI’s “World Research Institute.” Such organizations may be under the jurisdiction of the United Nations theorized by Hassabis and may be filled with top researchers in this field.

“If you set an example and lead, you’ll be much stronger. I hope DeepMind will be part of the industry’s role model,” he told the audience.

