Google and Mommy Mundo Announce Webinar Series for Responsible Digital Citizenship-Breaking News in Manila





Are you a great parent of the internet?

Google is launching the Internet Awesome Parents webinar series in collaboration with Mommy Mundo, a pioneer and community of parenting resources. It aims to provide parents and parents with the knowledge and tools to educate their children about the security and digital responsibility of the Internet.

The series begins on the Mommy Mundo Facebook page on September 15, 2021 at 8 pm. This page will also be streamed to your Google Philippines Facebook account and YouTube channel. The topics discussed are based on Google’s Internet Awesome Parents. It’s an educational resource that encourages healthy conversations with families about how to get the most out of technology in a safe, fun and productive way. The webinar will be held for three consecutive weeks until September 29th.

As digital native moms, I can see first-hand that today’s children are increasingly exposed to technology and the Internet. Especially now that their use depends on their academic needs and digital social interactions, it is increasingly important for them to learn to use the Internet responsibly, Google Philippines. Says Bernadette Nacario, Country Director of the Philippines. At Google, we’re working to make the Internet a safer place for children and allow families and communities to confidently explore the online world.

We promise to help families and communities make the Internet a safer place for their children and help them develop confident explorers in the online world.

Each episode is hosted by a parenting expert. Play supporter Gabby Roa Limjoco will lead a discussion on September 15th about teaching children to improve their netizens. Parenting. The final session on September 29th will show you how to set boundaries with children’s technology, led by homeschooling champion Joytan Chimendoza.

Janice Crisostomo Villanueva, founder of Mommy Mundo, said Mommy Mundo is pleased to partner with Google on this initiative to empower parents on digital responsibility. The safety of our children has always been our number one priority, and this also applies to their online expeditions. When it is essential to teach how to use technology on your own, it is just as important to teach how to be a kind and wise steward on the Internet.

The Internet Awesome Parents webinar series will begin on September 15, 2021 at 8 pm on the Mommy Mundo Facebook page, and on the Google Philippines Facebook account and YouTube channel. Join the conversation using the hashtag #InternetAwesomeParents.

