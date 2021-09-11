Will the US emulate China’s technical removal?





One of the world’s largest economies is cracking down on the technology sector after political leaders are dissatisfied with technology revenue, scale and independence. The government imposes strict regulations, severely limits the freedom of innovation, and sends a message that technology must first seek permission. And probably still begging for forgiveness later.

Fortunately, the aforementioned economy belongs to China, not the United States. In recent weeks, ChinapunishedJack Mas Ant Group and other tech companies that have offered new products without government permission have often sacrificed incumbents with close ties to the state. The government has begun investigations, blocked IPOs, forced restructuring, and announced new regulations one after another. So far, the results have been predictable. Even if the Chinese Communist Party gained control over the economy and even suppressed the roar of dissent, additional scrutiny and uncertainty surprised investors and stopped product development.

China should serve as a cautious story for the US Congress. Here, we are considering a proposal that gives the federal government much more control over day-to-day business decisions in technology and many other parts of the economy. Some bills require the government to give private sector prior permission to merge or acquire other companies, overturning current rules that presume that the merger is legal and economically beneficial. increase. Another proposal is to structurally divide the enterprise into individual businesses, serve as an objective touchstone for antitrust law for 40 years, and abandon the venerable consumer welfare standards widely accepted by both parties. There is even.

These ideas can discourage the kind of investment and innovation that the United States needs to maintain its economic advantage. The US technology sector, at least in part, rewards new ideas, enables easy access to capital, and enforces legislation on objective standards. Stability and predictability of legislation and regulation. Leading the world for In this dynamic economy, we help new companies raise money and enable large companies to develop new products faster. When a merger raises competitive concerns, it considers the economic impact on consumers, not the political impact on government officials and supporters.

These ideas can also undermine America’s global technical leadership. For example, in 2018 alone, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook invested more than $ 35 billion in research and development. Full Disclosure: The organization I work for is funded by leading technology companies, including Facebook.

Perhaps ironically, the US emulation of China’s recent technological crackdown would undermine its ability to compete with China in the long run. The Pentagon has identified China as a strategic competitor to use predatory economics. According to the Foreign Relations Council, China is closing the technological gap with the United States and will soon be one of the leading nations in technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, 5th generation cellular networks (5G) and quantum information systems. Will be one. The move to dissolve America’s leading tech companies will inevitably hinder their ability to invest in these and other technologies.

Throughout the political spectrum, authorities have advised the use of antitrust laws to punish the domestic technology sector, freeing them from traditional standards. Similarly, Senator Mark Warner has expressed concerns that if regulators cut off Facebook and Google, these companies could be replaced by Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent companies that are fully intertwined with the Chinese government in their global economic program.

Instead of adopting the Chinese approach, Washington should use the recent crackdown as an opportunity to confirm the principles that have made the Americas’ technology sector and the economy as a whole the envy of the world.

Enforcement agencies must adhere to objective and established concepts such as consumer welfare standards. They need to be free from politics, guided in the best interests of consumers, and maintain the current legal and regulatory framework for assessing mergers and acquisitions.

Similarly, Congress should allow current technical proceedings and investigations to take place in court rather than in public opinion courts. The antitrust law needs to be changed only if the court determines that the technology company is harming the consumer and the existing antitrust law provides the consumer with relief or inadequate relief. there is. As long as Congress wants to do something positive, make sure antitrust agencies have sufficient resources and perhaps consider some procedural improvements to streamline enforcement and protect due process. need to do it. Meanwhile, Congress will give the Chinese Communist Party and its state-owned enterprises another victory in order to cut off our most innovative enterprises.

Befitting its authoritarian nature, the Chinese government has chosen to prioritize political control over economic freedom, growth and consumer welfare. It’s not the American way. President BidenJoe BidenPoll: Voters are divided on whether they believe Biden was trying to earn political points in his withdrawal from Afghanistan. MORE and Congress need to reaffirm that the strong bipartisan consensus that has governed antitrust law for the past 40 years has similarly benefited consumer and national security.

Asheesh Agarwal works as an advisor to the American Edge Project, a coalition of technology companies that drive technology and innovation. Agarwal previously served in the Trump administration and was an assistant director of the FTC’s Policy Planning Department.

