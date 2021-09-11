Drive, compassion and innovation draw beautiful pictures





Linda Fresques | New Mexico State University

Las Cruces-Sam Quet mainly likes to paint landscapes and abstract paintings. It was a difficult interest for him to pursue — Quet is a quadriplegia. His motivation, compassionate therapist quest for solutions, and technical assistance from New Mexico State University engineering students make him a uniquely designed art station that facilitates his creative past. I was connected.

Quet lost mobility at the age of eight due to negligence during surgery.

“Sam has been painting for quite some time. Some of his therapists tried to Jimmy how he held the paintbrush in his mouth with a head array,” said Quet’s occupational therapist. Erica Hernandez said. A former therapist recommended Quet to paint as a way to strengthen his neck and improve head control.

“It’s like the headgear I used to use, and it put a lot of stress on my chin and neck. I had to reposition myself many times because I had a few stands. I had to lean forward. I wasn’t independent because I wanted to draw, “Quet said.

Still, Quet succeeded in his work. A veterinarian in his family uses his picture on a postcard sent to remind the patient of the date and appointment of the vaccination.

Hernandez set out to find an adaptation of the painting for people with physical restrictions, but realized that there were not many options. She knew that engineering students needed to complete the project as a graduation requirement and thought she might be able to tune her existing device to work in Quet.

“I thought outside of what I could do and saw the resources around us that might offer something outside of the traditional ones. I cast that line and got a big bite, And it was astounding, “Hernandez said.

The big bite came from Gabe Garcia, Vice Dean of Experiential Learning and Student Success in the Faculty of Engineering. This past spring semester, Garcia gave ideas to the culmination of advanced engineering classes, the culmination of student degree programs in engineering as students design and manufacture projects.

Sam’s mother, Hernandez, his physiotherapist and speech therapist, provided Garcia with insights into the design to meet Quet’s needs. He needed a device that would support brushes, place the canvas, and allow the canvas to be placed closer to him. A group of students and Hernandez met Sam at Zoom to discuss the project early in the spring semester.

Sami Naser was the project’s lead engineer, Michelle Rivera, and team manager. Amanda Stoyanoff, document engineer. Joshua Santana, Andres Caballero and Samtores made up the rest of the team. The students designed a free-standing art station, equipped with mechanical arms and other parts. They were backed by fellow students at Aggie Innovation Space, Veronica Gurrola, Kelsey Hayes, and Reyes Lucero, who created parts using 3D printing and other manufacturing methods.

“There couldn’t be any more groups,” Nazer said.

“Our first goal was to identify the needs of our clients,” says Naser. “We needed to be lightweight and comfortable, the mouthpiece needed to be lightweight, and we wanted it to be completely customizable. It consisted of an easel mount, a paint pallet, and a cup holder that would rotate and move up and down. We also created paint brush adapters for three different brush sizes. “

They also wanted it to be affordable. The total cost provided by the Faculty of Engineering was $ 731.65, well below the $ 2,000 budget. The most expensive component is the adjustable desk frame, which cost $ 494 due to its weight and moving parts.

The group considered other ideas: robots, digital tablets, but denied them because they didn’t want to take full artistic control of Quet. They also contacted a quadriplegic artist who was very helpful in developing the brainstorming process and concept.

“I was very worried and wanted it to be perfect for Sam and everything he wanted,” Nazer said. “The biggest breakthrough for us was to focus on the tunability so that our clients could point our art station the way they wanted. The art station component is mobile, but Sam It’s mobile to make it easy to customize the location of canvases, palettes and cup holders. “

They delivered the art station in August.

“Let’s take a look at this amazing table made to paint more and test it. It will be much easier on my mouth and neck. I can draw more than before. It’s great. I like the way it looks. I like sitting here in the perfect little place to draw. I love the way they added Superman decals. That’s me. Because it’s one of my favorite heroes, that’s great, “Quet said.

“It was really well thought out,” Hernandez said. “I was impressed with the efforts the students made to make it specially for him. They thought it only for him.”

Paintings are the least of Quet’s ambitions. He earned an associate degree in government from Donyaana Community College this spring and began his class this fall as a junior at NMSU in pursuit of law and psychology, hoping to become a lawyer.

“Thanks to my lawyers Lisa Curtis and Gary Fox, I was compensated for my loss,” Quet said. “They motivated me to help others who were hurt. I rely on ventilators for quadriplegia, but above all I want to pursue my dreams and reach my goals. increase.”

Garcia assigned another climax project this fall for students to work on a feeding device that works with the art station.

“I am very grateful to everyone who helped me with my art station,” Quet said. “It gives me the freedom and creativity to paint more independently.”

Linda Fresques is writing for marketing and communication at New Mexico State University and can be contacted at 575-646-7416 or by email at [email protected]

