Haymarket tech company moves elsewhere in downtown Lincoln | Local Business News





The Mutual of Omaha Bank’s former Lincoln branch in Larson Building on Q Street will be the new home of Don’t Panic Labs.

Don’t Panic Labs is a space for the new space of Larson Building on 13th and Qth Avenues in the former Salvation Army building on 8th and Pth Avenues, where I lived for over 10 years. Is left.

One of the first startups to call Haymarket home has moved to another downtown spot.

Don’t Panic Labs, which provides software and engineering development services to other companies, will move from its long-standing homes in the former Salvation Army Building on 8th and Pth Avenues to 13th and Q Streets by the end of next month. Relocate to a larger space in Larson Building in. ..

We’ve been in Haymarket since 2010, dating back to when the technical presence was essentially us, Hudl, MacPractice. Since then, we’ve grown tremendously, says Doug Durham, CEO and co-founder of Dont Panic Labs.

Its growth includes the new Hudl headquarters building in the new West Haymarket area, the relocation of Fuse Coworking to the former Salvation Army building, and the location of numerous start-ups within Haymarket.

Don’t panic lab to help Nebraska startups find their way

Don’t Panic Labs was created by Nebraska Global, which started out as a venture capital fund and has now transformed into a high-tech incubator, the parent company of Don’t Panic Labs and three other companies.

Nebraska Global will also relocate to the new location where the Mutual of Omaha Bank and then the bank branch of CIT Bank were located.

The new spots continue to grow steadily, providing more space for Don’t Panic Labs. The company currently has up to 37 full-time employees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journalstar.com/business/local/haymarket-tech-company-moving-to-other-downtown-lincoln-location/article_54777fc1-ce69-5301-a8a3-ec1255342bc4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos