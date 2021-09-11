Do you see green leaves in Google Maps navigation?This is what it means





Screenshot: Elizabeth Blackwell

My husband and I were out for the final farewell dinner, but when we first noticed the little green leaves in the Google Maps navigation, they embarked on a trip to different countries. It popped up next to my time remaining indicator and stayed there throughout our (very short) trip. I took a screenshot of it and wondered aloud what it was. If you’ve seen it, here’s what it means.

Common sense indicates that green leaves are probably related to environmental friendliness, which is exactly what is happening here.

Google Maps calls it a fuel efficient route. Calculate a route with the least traffic, the least hills, and a constant speed. In most cases, you can coast to your destination, which all combine to save fuel.

If you want to turn it off, start navigating to your destination.Go to settings and usually switch to avoiding highways and toll roads, etc.[ルートオプション]under,[燃費の良いルートを優先する]You will see a toggle labeled. If you just updated the app, this toggle may be turned on.

However, keep in mind that you may still see green leaves. Google may automatically direct the most fuel-efficient routes to the fastest routes and label them as fuel-efficient. On my trip to the restaurant, I was confused by the reef label on my usual route, but now I have navigation turned on because the side streets near the restaurant are spinning. .. But I’m glad I did. Otherwise, you may have missed this neat new update.

G / O media may receive fees

This is not the only update introduced by Google. We are now also warning about low emission zones in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. These are zones where only vehicles with specific emission standards can reliably enter what they want to know before they arrive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jalopnik.com/seeing-a-green-leaf-on-google-maps-navigation-heres-wh-1847533216 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos