Dr Rajesh Rajpal reviews the latest innovations in cataract surgery





Raj Rajpal, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Global Head of Clinical Medical Issues at Johnson & Johnson, said that various innovations in cataract surgery have allowed patients to use office tests to find the best intraocular lens for their needs. Can be matched with. (J & J) Vision.

Transcript

How has the technology of cataract care and surgical processes evolved?

Therefore, a cataract surgery is performed by making an incision with a microscope. In general, patients do not need sutures during cataract surgery. Laser components for cataract surgery have options and often add accuracy to specific patients. Then, after removing the natural dark cloudy crystalline lens that is a cataract, an intraocular lens is transplanted.

These intraocular lenses are now advancing to the point where there are various options that can help reduce the need for eyeglasses for patients after cataract surgery. So, for example, J & J has the TECNIS intraocular lens family, which was introduced about 20 years ago. This is a wide range of lenses that can minimize the need for eyeglasses if the patient chooses that type of lens. .. And when we explain what’s happening in surgery, we can talk a little more about it.

Can you tell us more about the options available for cataract surgery?

Again, the TECNIS family of lenses has just celebrated its 20th anniversary, and 20 years have passed since its launch, making a number of leap forwards. This was the first aspherical lens and had an extended depth of focus. These are part of the progress of the TECNIS lens family.

We decided whether to implant a single focus lens, which is a single focus lens, with patients undergoing cataract surgery, and introduced a next-generation single focus lens technology called Aihans, which is a part of this. TECNIS family, earlier this year.

That’s why TECNIS Eyehance lenses are designed to give patients the best results when they focus on a single level of vision, most commonly far vision. This year, we also introduced the TECNIS Synergy lens.

This is a combination of extended depth of focus and a multifocal lens to provide continuous field of view. It’s for patients who want to be able to use their smartphones, do something at medium distances like they do on a computer screen, and still have a range of visibility.

Therefore, patients who want to minimize eyeglasses after cataract surgery choose TECNIS Synergy type lenses. Therefore, as we evolve into these and develop these new technologies, we can offer patients better choices about how to perform visually after cataract surgery.

Therefore, we do tests in the office to help determine what options a patient has and help suggest to the patient whether the patient works best with a particular type of lens. .. This is part of the benefits of the TECNIS family. Lenses We have a full range of options we can offer.

All of these lenses can also function to correct astigmatism. Astigmatism is when the curvature of the cornea is not the same on both sides or in all areas. Therefore, I would like to reduce the need for eyeglasses by using what is called a toric lens. This is an additional advance that is part of this TECNIS lens family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/dr-rajesh-rajpal-reviews-latest-innovations-in-cataract-surgery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos