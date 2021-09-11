How to Become a Google Associate Cloud Engineer in 4 Weeks





I passed the Google ACE exam two weeks ago. By passing this exam, I was qualified as an Associate Cloud Engineer. This was a great experience as I did it in a very short time due to my professional requirements. I would like to share my experience with you.

Before we start talking about the exam, let me introduce myself. I am an IT professional at a very early level of my career. I got a bachelor’s degree in computer science three years ago. For several months I searched for a job but couldn’t find one. At that time, I was interested in starting a career in the networking field. My friend is already an expert and suggested to me to get some qualifications to somehow make up for my inexperience. As a result of our research, we chose CompTIA Network +. This was my first experience with the certification exam, but my friend gave me some steps and professional tips. I passed the exam within two months and was able to obtain certification.

A few months later, I got a job as an assistant network administrator at a knitwear manufacturing and exporting company. This is my second year at the company. Last month, my company’s HR manager called me for a meeting. He taught me about the new position of the company. He said that if I could get some mandatory qualifications, I could be a good candidate for me. By obtaining Google Associate Cloud certification, you can apply for the position of assistant cloud administrator.

I agreed and came back. Then I started looking for authentication details. I chose Dumps Tool because I already have good experience with the exam training materials for the Google ACE exam. I have selected the complete PDF + Testing Engine package from DumpsTool. If you are new to DumpsTool, we will inform you that we offer a money-back guarantee on all training materials provided by DumpsTool. Not only is it a safe deal for you, but it also reflects their confidence in the training materials they provide.

In my personal experience, the brain dump from DumpsTool has been found to be very accurate and updated. With all of DumpsTool’s Associate-Cloud-Engineer exam dump training materials, we were able to complete the preparation for the Google ACE exam. I took the exam and passed the first attempt. As a result, I was able to qualify as a Google Associate Cloud Engineer in just four weeks. Another thing, yesterday was the first day in my new position.

Below is an overview of certifications and exams.

certification

Associate Cloud Engineer

Associate cloud engineers deploy applications, monitor operations, and manage enterprise solutions. This individual can use the Google Cloud Console and command line interface to perform common platform-based tasks and maintain one or more deployed solutions that leverage Google managed or self-managed services on Google Cloud. ..

The Associate Cloud Engineer exam evaluates the following abilities:

Set up a cloud solution environment

Plan and configure cloud solutions

Deploy and implement cloud solutions

Ensuring the normal operation of cloud solutions

Configure access and security

test

About this certification exam

Length: 2 hours

Registration fee: $ 125 (tax added if applicable)

Languages: English, Japanese, Spanish.

Exam format: multiple choices and multiple choices

Prerequisites: None

Recommended experience: 6 months or more of work experience on Google Cloud

How to deliver the exam:

Take an online supervision exam from a remote location

Take the onsite director’s exam at the test center

Certification Exam Guide

Associate cloud engineers deploy applications, monitor the operation of multiple projects, maintain enterprise solutions, and ensure that target performance metrics are met. This individual has experience using public clouds and on-premises solutions. You can use the Google Cloud Console and command-line interface to perform common platform-based tasks and maintain one or more deployed solutions that leverage Google-managed or self-managed services on Google Cloud.

This exam is available in English, Japanese and Spanish.

1. Setting up a cloud solution environment

2. Cloud solution planning and configuration

3. Deployment and implementation of cloud solutions

4. Guarantee the normal operation of cloud solutions

5. Access and security configuration

Step 1: Gain real experience

We recommend that you have at least 6 months of hands-on experience with Google Cloud products and solutions before taking the ACE exam. Ready to start building? Check out the Google Cloud Free Tier, which allows you to use some products for free (up to a one-month limit), such as BigQuery and Compute Engine.

Step 2: Understand the content of the exam

The ACE exam guide contains a complete list of topics that may be included in the exam. Check the exam guide to determine if your skills match the topic of the exam.

Step 3: Review sample questions

Familiarize yourself with the exam question formats and sample content that may be covered by the Associate Cloud Engineer exam.

Step 4: Finish your skills with training

If you are considering configuring exam preparation with additional training, there are several options for exploring as either online self-study training, face-to-face classroom training, or hands-on lab practice. there is.

Step 5: Check your exam readiness

Complete the Associate Cloud Engineer Exam Preparation course to familiarize yourself with the exam materials and make a final check to see if you are ready for the exam.

Step 6: Schedule the exam

Register and select the option to take the exam at a remote or nearby test center.

Conclusion

The cloud is a new common sense. In the past, exaggerated remarks have become a reality. The cloud is one of the hottest technologies in the past and present decades. In the job market, the demand for cloud-related skills is much higher. Google is a technology giant with an important presence in multiple technology domains. Google is one of the top three companies with the highest year-over-year growth in the cloud space. Google Cloud credentials are extremely valuable in the job market. Google Associate Cloud Engineer is an entry-level certification that opens the door to new opportunities. This valuable certification can be obtained in a single exam.

