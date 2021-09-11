Interview with UPS Gregory Brown and Laura Patel





One of the most serious and perhaps unexpected consequences of the COVID pandemic is the global supply chain, dramatic changes to the global workforce, and new pressures on delivery and logistics. Indeed, no one would have imagined that primarily health-related causes should have such serious economic, labor, and basic material implications.

But challenges create opportunities. The organization is revisiting processes and technologies that cover all aspects of the production of goods and services and the delivery to the market, from the manufacture of raw materials to the delivery of finished products. Organizations focused on transportation and logistics are especially realizing new realities, and certainly UPS, one of the world’s largest delivery and logistics companies, is no exception.

At the Data for AI event on October 7, 2021, Gregory Brown, Vice President of Strategies and R & D for the Advanced Technology Group of UPS, and Laura Patel, Principal Data Scientist of UPS, will be data driven by these impacts and UPS. Describes how to make a decision. For AI innovation. In this Forbes interview, Greg and Laura share some insights into online events.

What are the innovative ways to leverage advanced data analysis to benefit UPS?

Gregory Brown, UPS

Greg: We use advanced data analytics, AI and automation to process larger quantities more efficiently and have the reliability our customers expect from us. These tools are important to gain visibility and control over what packages come into your network, where they go, and how quickly they need to be delivered. It also reduced transfer times between millions of zip code combinations. It leads to more smiles from happy customers.

How do you identify problem areas to start with in your data analysis and cognitive technology projects?

Greg: I’ve always been looking for opportunities to cross the needs of internal and external customers. For example, in-house customers in operation may benefit from increased utilization of facilities and vehicles, and external customers may also benefit from increased reliability, visibility, or reduced transportation times. There is a possibility. Use a technology-agnostic approach to flexibly identify the best solution for your business to find the most influential opportunities.

What are the unique opportunities you have when it comes to data and AI?

Laura Patel, UPS

Laura: Predicting the amount and type of packages that can enter your network is a unique opportunity to leverage advanced data analysis and AI. We can more efficiently determine how 24.7 million packages and documents flow through networks around the world every day. This gives teams more opportunities to make data-driven decisions faster across the global network.

Can you share some challenges with AI and ML adoption?

Laura: Incorporating new technologies, and even new applications of existing technologies, into the entire global enterprise, which operates 24 hours a day, requires a huge amount of planning and preparation. We take great care to ensure that new technologies are adopted seamlessly, reliably and securely, understood and used by our employees and customers.

How does UPS work with analytics, automation and AI?

Laura: We start with a solid foundation of analytics and build AI so we can build automation. You can use the building block approach to identify issues that need to be addressed and build a robust, replicable, and scalable solution.

What are you doing to develop a data literacy and AI-enabled workforce?

Greg: We attract master’s and doctoral level talent to the company. We also leverage our culture of promotion from within the company to train our employees to become proficient in these technologies. It also enables non-AI and data analytics experts to understand concepts and incorporate technology into their day-to-day responsibilities. This comprehensive team-based approach allows you to apply data analytics and AI across your enterprise.

What are the AI ​​technologies you are most looking forward to in the next few years?

Greg: I was excited about how technology continues to create opportunities to solve complex problems in innovative ways. Technology is increasingly being incorporated into the tools, vehicles, and facilities used by employees. The next step is to leverage smart infrastructure to make these technologies more portable. Seamless smart infrastructure opens up opportunities to serve customers in ways you never dreamed of a few years ago.

Both Greg and Laura share a deeper dive into these details at the online Data for AI event on October 7, 2021.

