According to Apple, iPhone cameras can be damaged by motorcycle vibrations





Angela Lang / CNET

If you’re driving around the freeway with your iPhone on your bike, think again. On Friday, Apple said certain motorcycle engines could give your iPhone’s camera a bad mood.

“Exposing the iPhone to high-amplitude vibrations within a certain frequency range, especially those generated by high-power motorcycle engines, can reduce the performance of the camera system,” the company said in a support site post. increase.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

Do not attach your cell phone to a motorcycle with a high power or high capacity engine as the atmosphere is transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. Mopeds and scooters, which tend to have small engines or electric engines, aren’t too much of a problem, but they use anti-vibration mounts and say, “Avoid regular long-term use.”

The problem concerns high-tech gyroscopes and magnet-based camera systems designed to correct unstable shots. Systems such as optical image stabilization and closed-loop autofocus make automatic adjustments if you accidentally move them while taking a picture.

“The iPhone’s OIS and closed-loop AF system are designed for durability,” says Apple. However, “long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations can reduce the performance of these systems and reduce the quality of photos and videos.”

For more information on iPhone models with these camera systems, see Apple’s post. For the latest iPhone news, see all the rumors related to Apple’s September 14th event. And this is our discussion about the big shoes that Apple’s next iPhone must meet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apple-says-iphone-cameras-can-be-damaged-by-motorcycle-vibrations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos