Even Rockstar Cant explains why you need to buy GTA 5 again on your PS5 or Xbox Series X

One of the weirdest moments in Sony’s showcase was the trailer for the next-generation remaster of GTA 5s. This makes the game a 3rd generation console (currently PS5 and Xbox Series X / S). The trailer is underwater because of YouTube’s likes and dislikes, but this doesn’t apply to the rest of the show. People are tired of hearing about GTA 5 at this point, and even enthusiastic GTA online players are confused about what this non-free upgrade is really doing at this point.

Even Rockstar doesn’t seem to be completely clear about it. Here’s what Rockstar really emphasizes about the new generation version of GTA 5.

Enhanced graphics. However, many fans point out that the trailers shown are basically just getting PC graphics at best and have been in the game for years. And this is a game released eight years ago that just looks better, regardless of the number of remasters. Instant character switching. This is due to the reduced SSD load time on the console, which is not a big issue. Given that the game can catch up with the top speeds of these vehicles, some GTA Online cars will be faster, but many GTA Online players need the cars to go any faster at this point. Will say no.

Beyond that, it’s sitting. It also comes with a first person mode, unlike the launch of the PS4 / Xbox One, with important additional features. It looks like nothing really worth adding here, but Rockstar is charging for a new copy of the game. There was also the fact that the PS5 showcase had postponed this release to next year, which was scheduled to be released in November of this year.

It’s not Rocket Science that understands why Rockstar is releasing GTA 5 on next-generation consoles, not as a free upgrade. The game has sold 150 million copies. This is the most successful AAA game ever and is 3x or 4x my. Yes, because people mysteriously continue to buy new copies of it, it’s only natural that people buy more standalone copies for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, even if the game doesn’t really have any noticeable improvements. .. I can’t blame them for doing this, but I can’t blame the fans for collectively shrugging at a trailer like this. GTA Online Golden Goose keeps printing money for rock stars.

My guess? GTA 5 has reached 200 million copies sold in this generation, and despite under-promotion, people eat up copies of this game. They’ve been doing it every year for almost 10 years, why are they quitting now?

