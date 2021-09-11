Cathie Wood’s latest recommendations: 2 shares she just bought





Fund manager Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of the best stock pickers on Wall Street. And its reputation is natural. Over the past year, three or five years, ARK’s flagship product, the Innovation ETF, has overwhelmed the broader market.

Given its impressive track record, smart investors may want to know what Wood is buying and selling. Recently, she added shares in PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK’s flagship ETF. Here’s what you need to know about these tech stocks:

1. PagerDuty

PagerDuty is the central nervous system of modern enterprises. The platform is at the heart of the enterprise digital ecosystem, collecting data from virtually every system and device. Then, by blending these signals with artificial intelligence, PagerDuty helps clients anticipate and prevent critical service and technology downtime.

For example, the PagerDuty platform captures data from application performance monitoring tools such as Datadog, IT operations hubs such as ServiceNow, public clouds such as Microsoft Azure, customer service software such as Salesforce.com, and communication platforms such as Zoom. Also, when a problem is identified, PagerDuty can trigger an automatic remediation or alert the appropriate users so that incidents such as website outages or system failures can be resolved quickly.

As a pioneer in the industry, PagerDuty has 12 years of data and more than 14,100 customers, both of which make its artificial intelligence model more effective. In addition, PagerDuty’s data repository continues to grow as new clients join the platform, further enhancing this advantage.

Financially, the company has recorded solid top-line growth over the last two years. Revenues for the last 12 months increased from $ 142.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $ 244.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, which ended on July 31, and compound annual growth rate ( CAGR) was 31%.

Investors should note that PagerDuty has not yet made a profit on a GAAP basis and has generated negative free cash flow of $ 6.4 million over the last 12 months. However, PagerDuty is still in the early stages of business growth, and management believes the company has seized less than 1% of market opportunities.

The conclusion is as follows. In an increasingly digital world, providing a high quality customer experience is not an option. That is necessary. And PagerDuty uses that fact to help clients keep their digital ecosystem up and running. Given Wood’s focus on innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, it’s not surprising to see her adding a share of this technology stock to ARK’s portfolio.

2. UiPath

UiPath’s mission is to bring automation to all businesses. To that end, the platform combines three cutting-edge technologies: artificial intelligence, low-code development, and robotic process automation to build, deploy, and manage software bots that allow clients to automate different processes on behalf of human employees. I will be able to do it.

To do this, UiPath bots rely on several types of artificial intelligence, including computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning. Together, these technologies infuse bots with the ability to read, understand, emulate human behavior, and make decisions. This allows you to automate both simple and complex tasks such as checking emails, filling out forms, and extracting data from documents.

One of the biggest benefits of UiPath is the partner ecosystem. The company offers pre-built integrations with hundreds of popular technologies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce. This means clients can quickly automate workflows on these platforms.

With the scope of the company’s mission and value proposition to its clients, UiPath has grown to the top line at a remarkable pace. Its last 12-month revenue increased from $ 451.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $ 736.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, which ended on July 31, with a CAGR of 63. %became.

Like PagerDuty, UiPath is currently unprofitable on a GAAP basis and has negative free cash flow. However, according to Forrester Research, the company has established itself as an industry leader, and it makes sense to strengthen its advantage by investing aggressively in growth. That’s exactly what management is doing.

The conclusion is as follows. Automation improves efficiency and productivity by allowing human employees to spend time on more important tasks. This benefits almost every company in the world. And UiPath has the best products on the market. That’s why it’s not surprising to see Wood doubling this tech stock.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

