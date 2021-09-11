How mobile app developers can thrive in Apple’s new world





Similar to Google’s ongoing plans for the disappearance of cookies, Apple has thrown a similar wrench into the world of app monetization. With the addition of iOS 14.5 and the App Tracking Transparency framework, app and game developers who previously relied on the App Store to access their user IDs are worried.

This is not much different from a website cookie. This technology can make publishers lazy in collecting user data. Developers who have worked hard to collect user data will have significantly less work to do to keep their games monetized. As a result of Apple’s recent changes, so many questions are looming about the future of developers. Let’s analyze what is happening.

For apps that generate revenue through an initial install or subscription, this change from Apple will not have a significant impact. These developers already have access to the data they need and do not rely on remarketing additional services such as coins and avatars during the goal-achieving process. But for developers who rely on the App Store to collect user data for retargeting, Apple’s recent updates present a major challenge.

How do you sell to the long tail when the tail is cut? Simply put, you shouldn’t. For many apps, 60% to 70% of in-app purchases came from the App Store.

So what does this mean for other players in the universe?

Apple has certainly caused some cracks in this move. Even Facebook participates in it. I don’t know if Google will do the same, but for the foreseeable future, advertising spending is expected to inevitably shift from the Apple App Store. According to AppsFlyer’s analysis that UA spending has been $ 7.5 billion since April, iOS budgets are down 15% compared to the days before App Tracking Transparency (ATT), but Android spending has changed. not. More ad traffic on Google Play can increase bids, lower costs, and create the perfect storm for Google Play to gain a short-term advantage.

Do consumers care?

Do consumers really hate being targeted by apps they’re already using? According to the same AppsFlyer study, the ATT opt-in rate is much higher than initially expected, measured at 45% overall. Information overload has become a part of our daily lives, so we need to bring that data to us, so we don’t have to go looking for it. I love it when Netflix says there’s a new episode of the show I was watching six months ago. Does it violate my privacy? Maybe, but it’s certainly a good way to benefit me using my own habits.

It really comes down to the quality of the content. If it’s a game you really like, you’ll be willing to give up your privacy. That’s why developers need to get into the habit of collecting user data (with their consent, of course).

Lessons for everyone

Based on conversations with various app developers, iOS 14.5 adoption is estimated at 15%, and some of the challenges posed by this change are still in its infancy for developers. While Apple focuses on design and user experience, Google is a more data-driven approach and suitable for marketers who want to improve their ROI.

And for publishers, we always collect user data. If you rely on third parties for targeting and talent to collect your own first-party data, you empower and endanger your revenue streams.

Now is the time to rethink how to collect and monetize user data. Think of it as a reset to identify and understand the user. People who understand that sooner or later more changes will come.

Ram Rao is Fluent, Inc. GM of mobile apps, leading efforts to expand the portfolio of reward-focused apps.

