Weekly Bite | NASA launches the most powerful space telescope, IBM Watson gets new AI features and more

NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope in December

NASA said on Wednesday that it plans to bring the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) into orbit on December 18, 2021 to serve as the best deep space observatory for the next decade. The space agency said in a statement that the Webb telescope’s innovative technology would explore every stage of the history of the universe, from within the solar system to the farthest observable galaxies in the early universe. Several innovative technologies have been developed for the most powerful space telescopes. This includes a primary mirror made up of 18 individual segments that unfold after launch and adjust to shape. According to NASA, the biggest feature of Webbs is the tennis court-sized five-layer awning, which attenuates heat from the sun more than a million times. The four telescope devices (camera and spectrometer) have detectors that can record very weak signals. JWST is an international program led by NASA with its partners, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. In another development, the construction of the world’s largest radio telescope began in July, combining 197 dishes from South Africa with 1,31,072 antennas from Western Australia.

IBM Watson Assistants new AI, automation features

IBM has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) and automation features with Watson Assistant. It is designed to make it easy for businesses to create an enhanced customer service experience. A new extension of enterprise intelligent virtual agents allows enterprises to leverage AI and natural language processing (NLP) to address customer issues in the first contact, via phone, SMS, the web, or any messaging platform. Helps to provide relevant answers more quickly. IBM is also working with Intel ePeer to set up and test voice agents, maintaining conversational context, and a new agent app designed to allow customer service agents to acquire customer rights from where the virtual agent was interrupted. Provided. According to IBM’s 2021 Global AI Adoption Index, 52% of the global IT professionals surveyed report that they are using or considering NLP solutions to improve their customer experience. In another update, IBM announced a new PowerE 1080 server designed to provide a secure, frictionless and scalable hybrid cloud experience.

Mercedes concept car with brain computer interface

German luxury car company Mercedes-Benz is integrating Brain Computer Interface (BCI) technology into the VISION AVTR concept car. At IAA MOBILITY 2021, automakers first unveiled how BCI technology works and previewed mind control as a new dimension of human interaction with the vehicle. After a short calibration process, the company explained that a BCI device mounted on the user’s head analyzes the measured brain waves and triggers defined functions. They experience how fast their brains connect to the vehicle, as well as the neuronal connections between navigation and the nature of the visionary Hollywood blockbuster avatar. BCI has the potential to enable a new form of mechanical control that allows users to select navigation destinations, switch internal ambient light, and change radio stations through thought control. According to automakers, biometric connections enable a whole new interaction between people, machines and nature in self-driving concept cars. In another development, Mercedes announced the AMG EQS 53 4Matic +, a production model of the all-electric series, featuring a twin-motor setup that offers up to 751hp.

Twitter begins testing bot account labels

Twitter has begun testing labeling features that allow automatic accounts (or bot accounts) to identify themselves. This allows users to get a better experience on the platform. What is a bot? The tech company said in a tweet that it made it easier to identify #GoodBots and its automated tweets with a new label. The microblogging platform has begun to test its functionality with a limited number of people. This will allow this label to identify your automatic account. It is described in the FAQ. Twitter test group accounts are automatically labeled under the profile name and handle in your account profile. Examples of automated accounts that may appear on Twitter include bots that can help you find vaccine reservations and early disaster alert systems, the company said. This week, Twitter also started testing the community. This is similar to a Facebook group, allowing users to tweet directly to the group instead of all followers.

Amazon announces Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon announced the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, an Ultra HD streaming media player, on Thursday. It has a quad-core 1.8GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, supports Wi-Fi 6 with the latest MediaTek MT7921LS chipset, and is said to be 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K. The device supports 4K UHD, HDR, HDR10 + streaming, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for theater-like experiences. It comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote that can also be used to control compatible TVs and soundbars. The device provides access to several apps, Alexa skills, and channels, as well as movies and shows across apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, and Hotstar. Users can also listen to songs and playlists through services such as Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be available for pre-order for 6499 at Amazon.in and Amazon kiosks in some malls, and will begin shipping to customers on October 7, 2021, the company said. As another development, the Supreme Court on Thursday continued proceedings in a dispute between Future Group and Amazon over a merger agreement with Reliance Retail for approximately Rs. 250 billion.

