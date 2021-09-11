



Amarillo, Texas and Lubbock (Press Release) — Below is a press release from Texas Tech University.

Chemistry helps explain the mysteries of our world. Unraveling some secrets requires a special heart and years of research. Jonathan Thompson has deep expertise in the subject area and a passion for exploring the complexities of the world related to human, animal and ecosystem health.

His field of study is analytical chemistry, specializing in the measurement of complex samples and chemical composition in the environment.

Thompson has his own animals and knows how important they are to our society, whether they are dating or providing food. After many years of scholarships in the fields of general chemistry, analytical chemistry and organic chemistry at four different universities, Thompson wanted to take his career one step further. He wanted to combine the two things he loves most: analytical chemistry and animals.

This made him interested in developing and applying advanced analytical tools to better understand the onset and diagnosis of animal pathologies.

According to Thompson, the advances that can be made in diagnostic and therapeutic regimens by applying the latest research tools are devoted to experience and knowledge to help animals’ well-being.

He is currently an associate professor of analytical chemistry at the Texas Institute of Technology Veterinary Medicine (SVM) in Amarillo. He started on September 1st.

According to Thompson, I am very excited to start Amarillo in such a diverse and knowledgeable group of faculty, staff and talented students. My skill set in chemical analysis helps faculty members collaborate and answer urgent research questions about animal health.

Thompson is working on a research project with his expertise in collaboration with other SVM faculty and students. They work together to provide transformative scholarships that not only benefit animal welfare, but also human and ecosystem health.

Even before it began, Thompson worked with SVM faculty members this summer to develop innovative, safe and effective supplements to improve performance and animal health.

Guy Ronellagan, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, states that scholarships are at the heart of all state-of-the-art medical programs. Scholarships help us become better teachers, improve veterinary practice, and it benefits society. Dr. Thompson’s skill set allows our school to undertake an investigation of deep academic questions. The result is a true One Health benefit to the health of animals, humans, and ecosystems.

Thompson participates in SVM with a wealth of knowledge and experience in chemistry. He has spent the last 13 years as an associate professor of chemistry at the Texas Institute of Technology, conducting graduate and undergraduate analytical chemistry and general chemistry scientific research and education courses. Prior to that, he was an associate professor and assistant professor of chemistry for four years at the University of Nebraska Kearney.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Troy State University and a Master of Science degree and a PhD in Philosophy from the University of Florida.

Thompson leads by demonstrating grit and integrity throughout his outstanding career. He has received numerous honors and awards and has worked with USDA and US State Department faculty members on a variety of projects with faculty members from seven different universities.

He is also a reviewer of the National Science Foundation Network (NSF), the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), and numerous academic journals.

Dr. Thompson is very fortunate to have set up a school analysis facility, said Thu Annelise’Nguyen, vice dean of research and professor of toxicology. It is important that veterinary researchers have accessibility to assess the quality of medicines, foods, or chemicals in their journey of innovation and discovery.

Thompson joins a growing and vibrant team of SVM faculty and staff. The school welcomed its first class in August, and Thompson is excited to begin working with faculty and students to help discover new research that benefits Texas, the country, and the world.

About the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Thanks to the generosity of the community in Amarillo and throughout Texas and the commitment of legislators throughout the state, the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine was established in Amarillo in 2018. In March 2021, the school was given the provisional most important status. Certified by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Council on Education (COE). The inaugural class began in August 2021.

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine recruits and selects students with deep life experience in rural and local communities. Its curriculum focuses on the abilities and skills needed to succeed in the hands-on types that support these communities. Texas Tech’s innovative and cost-effective model partners with a broad community of state-wide veterinary practice to provide clinical, real-world experiential learning.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)

