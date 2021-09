Butler Tech has a number of $ 24 million new advanced aviation and manufacturing facility supporters.

Preliminary cost estimates are the same for each location, $ 7 million for buildings. $ 2 million for equipment, $ 2 million for programming, $ 1 million for ongoing costs, totaling $ 24 million. Graft said commissioner Butler Tech will bear the ongoing costs after the first year.

He said the plan would work because the school has been endorsed by many other partners, including experts in two areas who can help develop the curriculum.

ExploreButler Tech is seeking $ 24 million to boost aviation and manufacturing vocational training

Yes, this is a Butler Tech initiative, but it is a collection of many individuals, communities, business partners, universities and associate schools who are participating in this proposal together. We know that there is a strong need and desire to improve the workforce, improve the economy and train communities.

The main goal of the Federal Fund is to support the underprivileged in qualified census areas. Graft said Hamilton has a poverty rate of 17% and Middletown has a poverty rate of 25%. The Commissioner has vowed to spend money on things that could have a lasting and beneficial impact on the county.

Rick Pate, CEO of Hamilton City School’s secondary program, said the plan fits the bill.

For many students, this opportunity is a life-changing opportunity, Putty said. Many of our students graduate, they have no plans for the future, they will not go to college, but they need their profitable employment after graduation. These types of programs, especially advanced manufacturing here in Hamilton, can really break that cycle for many of our families.

Commissioners generally do not comment on the proposal, but Commissioner TC Rogers told Journal-News that this is worth serious consideration.

The protocol for this seems to be mostly in partnership with existing companies and companies in need. After that, we will create a curriculum and training tailored to it, Rogers said. Then they work when they go out I think it’s important. If we could train them here and get a job here, they were likely to stay here, which was always appealing to me.

From the beginning, Commissioner Cindy Carpenter has stated that this project is her number one priority for a variety of reasons. She said Graft said these buildings were still viable 50 years from now to train young people in Butler County. There are 550 related businesses in these areas of the state. In addition, the partnership with the University of Miami allows students to earn college credits.

Butlertech wants one-third of the county’s federal allocation, but Carpenter said it’s important to provide resources to the next generation. I can’t emphasize how important it is.

