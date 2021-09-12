Google clock alarm issue is still affecting pixel phones, internal workaround





Google Pixel software has repeatedly pointed out that you can be surprised by the types of bugs that occur along the way. For example, the latest version prevents the Google Clock app from sounding alarms on various Pixel models.

In fact, this isn’t the first time Piunika Web has reported an alarm issue related to Google Pixel smartphones. At the end of last year, we covered similar stories related to various Pixel models.

At that time, alarm issues were thought to be limited to a small number of devices. However, looking at the latest developments, the problem seems to be much more widespread than I expected.

Google Pixel alarm sound problem (source)

I faced this problem twice last week. The first time it happened, the alarm volume was completely off and I got the message “No alarm”. The alarm didn’t sound today. There are no notifications.source

me too. An “alarm leak” occurred this morning. The volume of the alarm was strangely low, but it wasn’t 100% muted, probably around 10% (I think it should be higher), but I think I would have heard it if it sounded. I think there is a wide range of problems here.source

This is happening even though these devices have received a new software update that includes a security patch for January 2020. I usually hope that such a problem will be resolved, but nothing seems to have changed.

But what could be causing the problem? Apparently, one Redditor thinks it has something to do with the settings of the Google Clock app. In fact, a quick look at the App Review section of the Play Store will tell you everything.

Google Pixel alarm sound problem (source)

I have been using this alarm for years without any problems. I’m currently using it on a pixel 3xl. I recently accepted an Android system upgrade. Often the alarm does not sound at all. I thought I was just sleeping, but when I tested it during the day, it wasn’t working. For now, we are moving to another alarm app.Please fix !!! Source

Randomly decided not to play the set alarm. This is a serious problem. I overslept many times just because this app refused to play the alarm I set. This is not some “small bug” or something because God’s love fixes this, people are late for school and work. For apps developed by large and powerful companies like Google, very large but simple errors are embarrassing and completely unacceptable.source

I really like the concept of this app. The problem is that the alarm is very unreliable. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but I don’t know why. I have tried all the app settings and phone settings. I couldn’t trust this to work every day, so I had to go back to the old alarm app. It’s like deciding not to go out one day and to work the other.source

Apparently, the problem is due to the Google Watch app. Interestingly, the app was last updated in November 2019, but after the security update in December, the alarm issue started to occur.

So far, some workarounds have been proposed. The first is to fine-tune the Clock app settings by following the steps below.

Workaround for Google Pixel alarm sound problem (Source)

Someone else thinks the problem is with a recent update to the Google Watch app, and he suggests the following fix:

– Go to the Clock Play Store page. – “Uninstall” the app – I think this will remove all updates. – Restart your phone * – Re-enable the app / install updates.sauce

Alternatively, you can get another app from the Play Store to fix the problem. The important thing is to implement any workaround that fixes the Pixel alarm issue.

However, we expect Google to address the bug through a software update. This is similar to what happened on the Galaxy S10, where Samsung fixed the issue via a software update for the Clock app.

Update 1 (June 24th)

Many Pixel device owners still seem to be facing issues with alarm volume via the default clock application. Reports of this issue have been posted on Reddit over the past few months, and Google doesn’t seem to explain it.

The alarm sound is very quiet even at the maximum volume. If you are using pixel 2xl, you don’t have this kind of problem (source)

I missed my morning workout because the alarm on this phone doesn’t sound when the phone is charged. (sauce)

I used to have a habit of setting two alarms because the alarms didn’t sound from time to time. But for the past few days, none of my alarms have sounded. My dad also has a google phone and his alarm doesn’t sound (I have a non 5G 4a and he has a 3). (sauce)

Update 2 (August 31st)

Google may be a software giant, but the company seems to be struggling to provide users with a bug-free experience in their watch applications. New reports, and some older reports, show that the alarm does not sound when the phone is in DND mode. Please check this out for details.

Update 3 (September 3rd)

Some users have noticed that the alarm is not working on Spotify playlists. As a result, some users speculate that Spotify integration may be the cause of the problem. At the time of writing, there are no fixes yet. Please check this out for details.

Update 4 (September 4th)

Comments made through Reddit’s official Google Pixel account reveal that Google has identified a fix for the issue and will publish it shortly.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Thank you for reporting. I have identified a fix. It will be released soon. In the meantime, you can change the alarm sound setting to a selection within the device sound. (sauce)

Update 5 (September 8th)

This issue continues to afflict users, while users are waiting for a fix and thought they would share some relevant alternatives.

– Simple clock – Be alert

What are your reliable options? Please let us know in the comments section below.

Update 6 (September 9th)

Google has released an update for the watch app for Android on the Play Store. However, there is no mention of fixing the alarm issue that has plagued users for days. Please let us know if the latest update resolves the issue.

Update 7 (September 11th)

It looks like Spotify and Google have updated Clock and Spotify. It has a full fix feature for users who used Spotify as an audio source for alarms.

We recommend updating the Clock and Spotify app to the latest version.

