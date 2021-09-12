Schedule, category, viewing method – deadline





The 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be distributed at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday at three separate ceremonies. There will be no live or livestreaming, but the highlights will be edited into a two-hour broadcast and aired on FXX on Saturday, September 18th at 8pm ET / PT.

Weekend ceremonies are set at 5 pm on Saturdays and 1 pm and 5 pm on Sundays. Like the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, all three are in front of a limited live audience (nominated and guests only) on the Microsoft Theater campus. Participants are required to present proof of vaccination for admission.

The deadline will cover the entire show on both days live. (See the list of categories displayed daily below.)

Presenters on Saturday and Sunday include Debbie Allen (Christmas at Dolly Parton Square), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Dragrace), Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso), Yvette Nicole Brown (Black Lady Sketch Show), and Carl Clemmons Hopkins (Hack). Includes, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) And JB Smoove (Maplewood Murders), Alex Borstein (Family Guy; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), Bear Grylls (Running Wild With Bear) Grylls), Paris Jackson (American Horror Story), Daniel Daykim (Hot Zone: Anslacks), Marley Matrin (CODA), Forake Orofofoek (Bob Hearts Abyssola), Angelicaros (American Horror Story) Roselyn Sanchez (Fantasy Island), Ticina Arnold (The Neighbor Hood), W. Kamaubel (United Shade of America), Tituss Burgess (Central Park), Nicole Byer (Nail It !; Wipe Out), Jamie Chung (Love Craft Country), Deon Call (Blackish), Lisa Edelstein (Kominsky Method), Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years), Maz Jobrani (Gander), Ross Mathews (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Thuso Mbedu (The Und erground Railroad), Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extra Playlist), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Paul Scheer (BlackMonday), Randy and Jason Sklar (Cheap Seat), Chris Shell Stous (Selling Sunset), Michelle Visage (RuPaul’s Dragrace) ), Minna Wen (Mandalorian; Bobafett’s book).

Craft-heavy creative arts will win the Primetime Emmy Awards at LA Live on September 19th. Organized by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast on CBS.

In the meantime, here’s a summary of the creative arts categories presented daily.

Saturday, September 11 (5 pm Pacific Standard Time)

Excellent Cinematography in Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movies Excellent Cinematography in Multi-Camera Series Excellent Cinematography in Single Camera Series (30 minutes) Excellent Cinematography in Single Camera Series (1 hour) Excellent Contemporary Costume Excellent Contemporary Hair Styling Excellent Contemporary Hair Styling Variety, Non-Fiction, or Reality Program Outstanding Contemporary Make (Non-Prosthesis) Variety, Non-Fiction, or Reality Program (Non-Prosthesis) Outstanding Contemporary Make Variety, Non-Fiction, or Reality Programming Outstanding Costume Outstanding Fantasy / SF Costume Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming Outstanding Interactive Program Excellent Main Title Design Excellent Motion Design Excellent Comedy Series Multi-Camera Image Editing Excellent Period and / or Character Hair Styling Excellent Period Costume Excellent Period Makeup and / or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthesis) Excellent Image E Excellent Production Design for Diving Narrative Contemporary Program in Variety Shows (1 hour or more) Excellent Production Design for Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (1 hour or more) Excellent Production Design for Narrative Program (30 minutes) Excellent Production Design for Variety Excellent Production Design for Variety, Reality, or Competition Series Excellent Single for Excellent Prosthesis Makeup Comedy Series Excellent Single for Camera Image Editing Drama Series Excellent Single Excellent Single Camera Image Editing Limited Series or Anthology Series Excellent Sound Editing or Drama Series (30 minutes) and Animation Comedy or Drama Series Excellent Sound Editing (1 hour) Limited or Anthology Series Excellent Special Excellent Sound Mixing for Sound Editing, Movies, or Comedy or Drama Series (30 minutes) and Animation for Comedy or Drama Series Excellent Sound Mixing (1 hour) Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie Sound Mixing Variety Series or Special excellent sound mixing

September 12 (Sun) (1 pm Pacific Standard Time)

Exceptional Benefits in Documentary Filmmaking Excellent Animation Program Casting Excellent Reality Program Excellent Character Voice Over Performance Excellent Non-Fiction Program Filming Excellent Filming Reality Program Excellent Documentary / Non-Fiction Program Excellent Direction Excellent Documentary or Non-Fiction Series Excellent Documentary or Non-Fiction Series Excellent Documentary or Non-Fiction Special Excellent Host Reality or Competition Program Excellent Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Excellent Personal Achievement in Special Animation Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Excellent narrator Excellent image editing for non-fiction programs Excellent image editing for structured reality or competition programs Excellent image editing for unstructured reality programs Excellent shortforms Animation programs Excellent shortforms Non-fiction or reality series Excellent sound Editing of non-fiction or reality program (single or multi-camera) Excellent sound mixing of non-fiction or reality program (single or multi-camera) Excellent structured reality program Excellent unstructured reality program Excellent writing of non-fiction programs

September 12 (Sun) (5 pm Pacific Standard Time)

Excellent actors in short-form comedy or drama series Excellent casting in short-form comedy or drama series Excellent casting in comedy series Excellent casting in limited or anthology series or movies Excellent choreography variety in script programming Excellent Choreography of Reality Programming Excellent Commercial Excellent Production Variety Series Excellent Guest Actor Comedy Series Excellent Guest Actor Drama Series Excellent Guest Actor Comedy Series Excellent Guest Actress Drama Series Excellent Guest Actress Variety Series Excellent Guest Actor Excellent Lighting Design / Lighting Direction Excellent Lighting Design / Lighting Direction Limited or Anthology Series, Movies, or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Special Excellent Music Composition Series (Original Dramatic Score) Excellent Music Composition Excellent Music Outstanding Original Main Title Theme MusicOutstanding Original Music and LyricsOutstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety SeriesOutstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or MovieOutstanding Special Visual Effects In Single EpisodeOutstanding Stunt CoordinationOutstanding Stunt PerformanceOutstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series Outstanding Technical Direction, Video Control for Camera Work, Special TV Movies Excellent Variety Sketch Series Excellent Variety Special (Live) Excellent Lighting for Variety Special

