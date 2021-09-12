Technology: Fortnite’s epic victory beats Apple as tech giants loosen control of the App Store





A U.S. judge ruled in favor of Epic Games in a September 10 proceeding against Apple’s App Store, limiting software developers to tech giants to help them avoid paying fees. I ordered the club to be released.

Apple charges up to 30% for all digital transactions within the app on the platform.

The case was a limited victory for Epic Games, which turned the popular video game Fortnite, as the judge dismissed allegations that the company had an illegal monopoly to curb competition and innovation.

Fortnite makers filed what they expected to be a groundbreaking antitrust lawsuit last year with the aim of branding Apple as an “exclusive”.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ decision in the US District Court also provided some evidence to Apple by not requiring Apple to offer apps for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod by competing stores.

However, the judge agreed that Apple was engaged in unfair competition under California law, and U.S. software developers linked to other payment options in the iPhone app other than their own. I ordered the company to be able to insert.

The change could impact Apple’s annual earnings by billions of dollars, upset investors and could bring the company’s share price down nearly 3% on Friday.

“I’m very happy with the court’s ruling and I think it’s a big win for Apple,” said Kate Adams, Apple’s legal counsel.

“As the judge said, this decision proves that Apple’s success isn’t illegal,” she added.

However, Apple said it may appeal parts of the ruling that make it easier for developers to circumvent that mission.

A U.S. judge also ruled that Epic Games broke its contract with Apple when Fortnite added a non-Apple payment system to the app. She urged Epic to pay Apple 3.1 million euros, or 30% of the revenue it raised, while violating the fees of the tech giant.

See the full video report on the player above. _

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2021/09/11/tech-fornite-epic-win-against-apple-as-tech-giant-loosen-app-store-control The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos