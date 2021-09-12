Google illegally pays temporary staff low wages in at least 16 countries: Report





In December, a group of Google managers overseeing thousands of temporary staff discovered that the company had underpaid some of these workers for years. According to internal emails and documents reviewed by the New York Times, the so-called benchmark rate gap between temporary workers doing the same job that Google paid to full-time employees has widened significantly. bottom. This was especially problematic in countries with so-called pay equality laws, where companies require temporary workers to pay the same wages as full-time employees in similar positions. However, Google’s revocation was not detected outside the company. Managers can solve the shortage by suddenly raising the hourly wage by 20% to 30%, creating a well-paid full-time employee and a cheap two-tier workforce that pays attention to the problem. I was worried that it would lead to negative publicity for companies that have been criticized for. Temporary employees and contractors who are easy to hire and dismiss. That’s why Google has launched a fix that doesn’t pay much attention to the problem. Since 2021, we have decided to apply the correct rate only to new employees, but have postponed a larger, more expensive change. Times. Alan Barry, Google Compliance Manager in Ireland, emailed a colleague that adjusting the rates for all temporary workers is the right thing to do from a compliance perspective. However, doing so puts Google’s current temporary staff in a legally and ethically difficult position to point out why wages are rising and to supply and pay workers. The chances are high. The cost is considerable and it will cause noisy noise / frustration, Barry wrote. I’m also not keen on inviting accusations that allowed the situation to last so long that the necessary corrections were important. Google’s decision not to immediately revise the wage rates of all current temporary workers was reported in June in a whistleblower complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to complaints, Google is obliged to pay more than $ 100 million for nine-year violations of the Equal Pay Act in 16 countries. This number does not include the possibility of fines or legal costs. The complaint accuses Google of violating securities because it did not disclose the risk to investors. It’s not clear if the SEC is currently investigating Google. The SEC did not respond to the request for comment. In addition to complaints, the Times individually reviews dozens of documents and internal emails about managing Google’s dispatched labor, and how the company is working to increase the pressure to treat dispatched workers like full-time employees. It was a rare glimpse. Google said this week it has begun making some changes to its extra wages. According to the company, although benchmark rates have remained unchanged for several years, the actual wages of temporary workers have risen many times and most temporary workers have been paid beyond their wage range. In a statement, the company’s chief compliance officer, Spyro Karetsos, clearly did not process this process in line with the high standards we hold as a company. I was going to understand what went wrong here and why it happened and get it right. The total number of dispatched and contractors working at Google exceeds 150,000, and Google’s parent company Alphabet has 144,000 full-time employees, who are familiar with the numbers but are not allowed to publish. .. Google said dispatched workers make up about 3% of its non-regular staff. The majority are outsourced workers. According to the company, dispatched workers play a short-term role on behalf of employees on vacation or in the event of sudden business needs for up to two years. In some cases, Google employees said their temporary role would be extended year by year. There is no federal law requiring US companies to pay the same salary to temporary and permanent employees for similar jobs, but other countries have passed legislation to promote more equal treatment. Over 30 people have some form of wage equality law for temporary workers. (We will start trimming options.) In countries where the company allows equal pay for equal work, Google usually takes special precautions to ensure that open temporary employment is paid equal to a suitable full-time position. I am. In these countries, Google pays temporary employees a 15% annual bonus. This is the same as the minimum bonus rate for regular employees. Generally, we do not pay bonuses to temporary employees in countries that do not have equal pay for equal work. But last year, in a company email, Google’s manager said in some form to temporary employees that 16 countries, including Brazil, Canada, Australia and Mexico, weren’t properly aware of the company and took nothing. He said he seems to have an equal treatment. Additional steps to comply with local law. (We’re ending the optional trim.) As more countries introduce new regulations, Google is being forced to take action. In 2019, the Netherlands passed a law requiring Google’s dispatched laborers to provide dispatched employees with the same benefits as full-time employees of the company, including illness, childbirth, other paid leave, medical care, and stock grants. This change affected at least seven Google dispatched employees in the country. (We’ll start trimming options.) This is a situation to avoid, Barry emailed a colleague. He recommended that Google dismiss all seven workers before the law came into force in 2020. Eventually, Google said it had decided to hire six temporary workers in full-time positions for the remaining contracts. According to the company, another worker was fired but paid for three months. In recent years, Google has been looking for ways to reduce the use of dispatched labor. In 2018, Google launched Project Brightlight. This is an initiative that includes a review of whether jobs are properly classified as part of a work model reset. Google executives said in an internal email in 2021 that they have reduced the number of temporary employees by 2,700 since 2018. Most of these occupations are outsourced, and 750 temporary employees have been converted to full-time employees. The project also sought to establish wage equality for temporary employees with full-time employees doing similar jobs in the United States by 2019. In the case of temporary workers in a preliminary 2019 survey to weigh the economic implications of taking this step in the United States, where Google employs more than half of them, the company has more than 4,000 temporary workers. We estimate that it will cost up to $ 52 million to raise wages to the minimum wage for new employees. Internal communications seen by the Times show that three years after the project, Google has struggled to make progress with equal pay for equal work. In January 2020, Google noticed that it was clearly using an old wage table. In an email from a company reviewed by the Times, Google’s manager said he hadn’t reviewed European rates during the eight and three years in Asia. This year, a company presentation showed a particular job discrepancy. Google has found that the hourly wage comparison for UK temporary mid-career assistants is £ 16.51, based on the amount paid to full-time employees in that role in the past. However, the updated 2021 rate should be 40% higher at £ 23.08. Google uses Pontoon, a division of the Adecco Group of Dispatching Labor, to handle the employment of dispatched workers, with a surcharge for the dispatching company to find and become an employer in the worker’s record. The company’s document states that it is paying. Float spokeswoman Mary Beth Wadir said she did not disclose information about the deal with the customer. Float does not set wage rates, and in countries with wage equality laws, she said, we play a role in ensuring that dispatched workers are paid in accordance with the law. If Google’s manager wants to hire a temporary worker, Pontoon will pay the full-time employee in a similar role, according to company documents, based on what Google said, the minimum and maximum wage billing rates I will provide you with a card. These wages include agency and Float markup. (End the optional trim.) Google managers are allowed to pay above the maximum wage, but according to sources familiar with the framework, the old wage range is for setting wages. Provides a framework. A Google manager expressed concern that the company categorized temporary roles in ways that artificially lower wage levels by comparing them to many unrelated, low-paying jobs. For example, based on a European wage rate spreadsheet reviewed by the Times, massage therapists and lawyers are classified in the same HR / Admin occupation, and managers have the discretion to pay different rates, but with the same base salary. Sharing. In another email, the manager was told to use the lowest common denominator or lowest role within a job, rather than comparing temporary role payments to the closest full-time employee in terms of responsibilities and requirements. Said that. According to an email read by the Times, when Google worked to assess how to correct the rate of temporary workers, managers continued to openly consider what it could do without negative attention. rice field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/international-business/google-illegally-underpaid-temporary-staff-in-at-least-16-countries-report/articleshow/86131782.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos