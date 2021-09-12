Google says content syndication / reissue is not a good idea for SEOs who want to rank in a particular query / digital information world





With the increasing use of technology over the last few years, the number of people on the Internet has increased significantly. With heavy user traffic from all over the world, the Internet has now turned into a huge poem, opening the door to the millions to billions of dollars of industry that exists on the Internet. The “Blog and Written Online Content Industry” posts articles, blogs, and more, including a list of topics such as daily news, technology, and self-help, among the long list of industries that the Internet has brought by itself. there is. , The possibilities here are endless.

With the rise of Internet users, the industry is beginning to gain both pace and money, attracting many new marketers and web publishers and increasing the amount of content on the Internet. This increased amount brings one thing to itself, and it’s the competition between different websites for their articles to be ranked high on Google search engine results pages.

Wars in this ranking have existed for a long time and will continue to do so. Websites use a variety of techniques and procedures to ensure that articles and blog posts are ranked higher than their competitors. Over the last few years, webmasters have begun targeting specific common queries that people will likely search for. These query-related articles typically target the small number of people and websites that post them to ensure they reach your target audience.

A common mistake that various websites make with targeted query-related articles is to syndicate or repost the article, but this doesn’t really help to rank the article and is displayed when the user searches. Keep them away from being the only site that particular query.

This mistake was recently highlighted by Google’s senior trend analyst John Mueller, who published several tweets on this topic.

In his tweet he answers the question and if the website aims to ensure that only his website is ranked for a particular query, then republishing the article is certainly good. It’s not an idea. But if the purpose of the website is to maximize the number of readers, syndicating or republishing will certainly help, he said.

After that, Mueller continued to explain the reason behind what he said. John republished content when aiming to be the only ranking site for a particular query in search results, as when a website republishes some of the content, it is called by Google as duplicated content. Said it was useless.

In his tweet, Mueller told the website that if he wanted the content to be the only ranking for a particular query, he would have to do some work to help him choose the right goal and reach his target audience. I also made a suggestion.

Photo by Nasir Kachroo / Nur Photo via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalinformationworld.com/2021/09/google-says-that-syndicatingrepublishin.html

