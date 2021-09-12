Pixel 6 advertising campaign launches in the UK with Highland TV sponsorship





With Pixel 6, Google is “ready to make a big investment in marketing.” It started with the first online ad on Wednesday. Google Pixel continues to gain momentum with the Pixel 6 UK advertising campaign, which will be the “proud sponsor” of the new British television show that premiered this week.

Channel 4 in the UK broadcasts an ad for Highlife, a “four-part Black British Premium Document Series.” This series links directly to the Pixel 6 page of the Google Store on the web.

A documentary series that follows the life and love of an ambitious and fascinating group of young British West Africans.

In one of the long promotions, you’ll see a gold Pixel 6 Pro in one hand of the character. The ending slide shows an existing photo, but is not referenced by name. Rather, it’s just a “new Google phone.” It’s unclear if the UK ad was completed early before the Pixel 6 brand was completed, or if the Google phone Monica will be used frequently in the coming months.

This is the first time Google has collaborated with a UK broadcaster in a “brand entertainment-led partnership.” For Channel 4, this “exclusive transaction” is the largest ever. In addition to “Google Pixel” and the mobile phones that appear in the ads, Google has funded the “Five-part Brand Entertainment Social Series” and other ads.

Get a glimpse of the first real look of a brand new Google Pixel 6 smartphone. It features a series of brand new camera features that allow you to make your photos look more authentic.

Creative sees a series of questions about their lives and culture so that viewers can learn more about each of the cast members, while at the same time making their lifestyle one of the new Google Pixel 6 features. Suit you. We are really celebrating both the new show and the new Google phone.

It’s no surprise that Google is emphasizing the camera, and it’s not yet clear which other features will be directly advertised.

Details of Pixel 6:

