List of potential COVID-19 exposures on September 11





News Release NOVA SCOTIA HEALTH

Nova Scotia Health Public Health has potential for COVID-19 in various parts of the Central Zone Advice on general exposure. And some flights. In addition to media releases, all potential contact notifications are listed here.

As Nova Scotia moves to the stage of living with COVID-19 in its daily activities, there will be changes in the way public health communicates public exposure to COVID-19. We will no longer issue exposures based on low, medium and high risk levels. We will issue a COVID prevention notice and a COVID exposure notice. Here, the requirements for self-quarantine and testing are based on the status of vaccination.

COVID preventive notices are issued when the risk to the public may be minimized.

The COVID exposure notice is issued when people who test positive for COVID-19 and the general public are in close contact with each other.

Protecting Nova Scotia’s health is our priority and focus. Careful decisions are made, taking into account the risks posed to the community. Thank you very much.

COVID prevention notice

Symptoms that are present for more than 15 minutes at the specified date and time, with or without COVID-19 symptoms, should follow the self-monitoring, quarantine, and testing procedures described below. .. Vaccination status.

Your Father’s Whiskers (5686 Spring Garden Road, Halifax) from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm on September 6th Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the specified date by September You may develop symptoms. 20. From 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm on September 8th, the Pint Public House (1575 Argyle Street, Halifax) will be open to anyone who was exposed to the virus at this location on the designated date in September. Including 22 days. Halifax Ale House (1717 Brunswick Street, Halifax) from 7 pm to 9:30 pm on September 8th Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on a designated date will have the greatest symptoms. There is likely to be. Including September 22nd. Montana (101 Shubie Drive, Dartmouth) from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm on September 10. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the specified date is expected to develop symptoms. Until September 24th. Playdium (21 Cabela Road, Dartmouth) from 7 pm to 9:30 pm on September 10 d Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the designated date will have symptoms by September 24. It can develop.

If fully vaccinated (the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine was at least 14 days before the date of exposure):

You do not need to be quarantined or tested unless you have symptoms. Self-monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include a new or worsening cough, and two or more: fever (chills, sweating), shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose / stuffy nose, or headache. People who develop symptoms should be self-isolated, booked for a COVID-19 test, and kept isolated until the test results are negative.

If you are not completely vaccinated (only once with the COVID-19 vaccine, or not with the COVID-19 vaccine), you are at risk of getting COVID-19.

You do not need to quarantine unless you have symptoms. It is highly recommended to be tested for at least 72 hours after exposure, with or without symptoms. Self-monitor the symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from exposure including new or worsening cough, fever (chills, sweating), shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose / stuffy nose, or headache. People who develop symptoms should be self-isolated, booked for a COVID-19 test, and kept isolated until the test results are negative.

COVID contact notification

Persons in designated rows and seats on the next flight, with or without symptoms of COVID-19, will be self-monitored, quarantined, and tested as described below, based on vaccination status. You need to follow the instructions in.

WestJet 228 will move from Calgary (11:10 pm) to Halifax (6:46 am on September 3) on September 2. Passengers in rows 3-9, seats C, D, E, F. If you are infected with the virus on this flight on the specified date, symptoms may occur by September 17th. Air Canada 668 Rows 29-33, seats A, B, C, D moving from Montreal (10:32 pm) to Halifax (1 am on September 5) passengers on September 4. Persons exposed to the virus on this flight on the specified date may develop symptoms by September 19. WestJet 254 will travel in September. .4 Toronto (9:45 pm) to Halifax (12:54 am, September 5) 16-22 rows of passengers, seats A, B, C, D. Anyone exposed to the virus on this flight is expected. Symptoms may occur by September 19th on the specified date. Air Canada 674, passengers in rows 14-20, seats C, D, E, F moving from Calgary (9:55 am) to Halifax (5:40 pm) on September 5. Everyone is expected to be exposed to the virus On this flight on the specified date, symptoms may occur by September 19.

If fully vaccinated (the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine was at least 14 days before the date of exposure):

You do not need to be quarantined or tested unless you have symptoms. Self-monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include a new or worsening cough, and two or more: fever (chills, sweating), shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose / stuffy nose, or headache. People who develop symptoms should be self-isolated, booked for a COVID-19 test, and kept isolated until the test results are negative.

If you are not completely vaccinated (only once with the COVID-19 vaccine, or not with the COVID-19 vaccine), you are at risk of getting COVID-19.

Immediately quarantine, with or without symptoms. Book the COVID-19 test. Schedule a second COVID-19 test 6 or 7 days after exposure. Isolation can be stopped after a full 7 days only if this test is negative and there are no symptoms. Avoid contact with immunocompromised people (ie, nursing homes). We recommend a third test on the 14th day.

If you choose not to test on day 6 or 7, you should be completely isolated from the latest exposure for 14 days. Testing is highly recommended after initial exposure and on day 14 as well.

If you need a test, click here to book a COVID-19 test, or call 811 if you do not have online access or have other symptoms. When booking a test online, select the reason for the test as follows: I was at one of the exposed sites at the date and time specified in the recent public health public service announcement or test recommended letter.

Note: Take the test at the COVID-19 Test Center or Public Health Mobile Unit. Do not go to the quick test location of the popup.

Anyone traveling to Nova Scotia in Canada from outside Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador must follow the state’s travel rules based on vaccination status.Click here for details

Anyone traveling from outside Canada to Nova Scotia must comply with federal travel rules based on the status of vaccination.Click here for details

If you are not fully vaccinated, click here or call 1-833-797-7772.

Nova Scotia Health Public Health does not reflect the behavior or activity of the person described in the notification.

All Nova Scotian citizens are advised to continue to monitor the symptoms of COVID-19 and follow public health guidelines on how to access care. The latest information about COVID-19 is available here.

