Ray-Ban smart glasses in collaboration with Facebook





The result of the long-awaited collaboration between Facebook and Luxottica was finally announced on Thursday. Glasses named Ray-Ban Smart Stories are available for $ 299 and allow users to capture photos and video clips with voice commands. The smart glasses also have speakers that can be used as headphones to listen to your favorite Eminem tracks via Bluetooth from the connected device. The speaker is definitely incomplete without a microphone. The glasses also have a microphone so users can join the call.

Facebook is shifting its focus to building new hardware, and Ray-Ban Stories is one of the latest examples. However, Facebook is not the first company to launch smart glasses. In 2013, Google was the first company to introduce Glass devices to the world. In addition, in 2016, one of Facebook’s closest social media rivals, Snap launched its first Spectacles device. That said, let’s take a closer look at all the strengths and weaknesses of Ray-Ban Smart Story and their availability.

When will Ray-Ban Smart Story be released?

Ray-Ban Smart Story will be available for purchase starting Thursday. All you have to do is visit the Ray-Ban store or visit Ray-Ban’s official website to make a purchase. Currently, glasses are only available in the US, UK, Italy, Australia, Ireland and Canada. In addition, Facebook glasses will be featured on Monday at many other retail stores such as Amazon, Best Buy, Sunglass Hut, and LensCrafters.

Ray-Ban Smart Story: Reasons to Buy

Like everything in this world, Ray-Ban Smart Story has its strengths and weaknesses. So, first look at the strengths-why you definitely have to consider these smart glasses.

design

Let’s start with the overall design. The Ray-Ban Smart Story looks fashionable and is built around traditional Ray-Ban design. At first impression, no one considers it a technical eyeglass. There are three models of eyeglasses: Wayfarer, Round and Meteor. The best part is that you have the option to customize your glasses according to your color and lens choices. Selectable lens types include sun, prescription, polarized light, transition, clear, and gradient.

Before we move on, we must say that Facebook has selected the best collaborators for smart glasses. As mentioned earlier, the first impression looks exactly like a traditional Ray-Ban glass. And you won’t realize they’re smart glasses until you’ve pinpointed the two hidden cameras on either side of the glass frame.

Another interesting aspect is that the Facebook brand isn’t found anywhere in the glasses. There is a Facebook brand, which is in the product box. And I think it’s a wise move by Facebook. As we all know, the vast majority of Facebook users today have problems with trust with social media giants.

Easy image capture

Ray-Ban Smart Stories is built to allow users to capture the beautiful moments of life while they are currently having fun. You can take pictures with your smartphone or other device, but while using these devices at the same time, you are far from living every moment of the present. FB glasses are made to solve this problem.

For example, suppose you come across a beautiful landscape while riding a bicycle and want to capture it. Therefore, with these glasses, you don’t have to stop your bike, take out your phone, or shoot landscapes. Instead, just say “Facebook, take a picture” and you’ll be able to capture the scenery while riding your bike. Or, if you want to record a video, just say “Facebook, please record the video”. If you don’t want to use voice commands, you can use the buttons.

The captured photos can be viewed later in an app called View, which Facebook specially designed for eyeglasses. You can also save the photos you take to your smartphone or computer. And later share them with #capturedwithRayBanSmartStories on social media handles to make your friends jealous.

battery

Finally, when it comes to battery life, Facebook claims that glasses offer 6 hours of continuous use. You can also charge it in 3 hours using our carrying case.

Ray-Ban Smart Story: Reasons to Avoid

Now you understand all the reasons why you should consider this Facebook product as your next pair of glasses. Let’s take a look at all the areas where Ray-Ban Smart Stories need to improve themselves.

Poor camera performance

It’s a plus that you can capture the current moment and live with Facebook glasses. But at the same time, the images produced by the 2 megapixel camera are not up to date. Today, on smartphones with at least 48 megapixel cameras, after all, the only motivation for these glasses is to capture images, so whether people are interested in 2 megapixel Facebook glasses. Is noteworthy. And if it lags only in this aspect, it’s very difficult to predict the bright future of Facebook glasses.

Specker average output

Especially if you’re thinking of buying these Facebook glasses to listen to your favorite music tracks, it’s a good idea to buy dedicated headphones or earphones. The audio output of the glasses is average. In addition, it rarely competes with dedicated earphones or headphones.

Lack of AR function

While announcing the glasses, Facebook said AR functionality would be lost from their next product. At first, I didn’t care. But when Snap released the latest smart glasses with AR, everyone noticed that FB glasses were actually behind.

water resistant

The most disappointing part of these smart glasses is their lack of water resistance. Therefore, great care must be taken when using them on the beach or by the pool.

Is Ray-Ban’s Smart Story Worth Buying?

Ray-Ban Smart Stories is a good example of Facebook taking a step towards future technology. They also chose the best brands to collaborate with, the products that people really want to try.

However, the downside is that you have to compromise on AR capabilities, average audio output, and poor camera performance. And to be honest, if you’re spending $ 299 out of your pocket, that’s a lot of sacrifice.

In our opinion, Ray-Ban Smart Story is the perfect gift material for your loved ones and friends. But for now, you can’t think of it as your next pair of glasses.

