Google Search Dark Mode Finally Appears to Desktop Users: How to Enable





Google Search has been updated with an option to enable Dark Mode on your desktop. The addition of Dark Mode gives users three options for Google’s search engine appearance settings. This includes an option to sync your Google Search appearance settings with your computer’s default theme. This is most useful if the user has set a time to automatically turn dark mode on and off. Dark mode helps reduce eye strain by maintaining the minimum contrast ratio required for readability.

The new look settings for Google Search were announced through a post on Google’s support website. For new look settings,[デバイスのデフォルト],[暗い],or[明るい]There are three options. The post also states that the new Dark Mode setting will be rolled out to users on September 9th and will gradually become available to all users in the coming weeks.

How to enable dark mode in Google search

The announcement states that the new look settings will apply to Google homepages, search results pages, and search settings, among other linked web pages. The device default settings automatically match the device color scheme. The dark setting displays bright text on a dark background, and the light setting vice versa. Gadgets 360 was also able to change the appearance settings for Google Search. Here are the steps you need to take to enable Dark Mode in Google Search:

Enter google.com in your web browser to open Google Search.

In the lower right corner of the Google search homepage[設定]Click.

next,[外観]Click.[設定]If not listed below, from the left panel of the opened page[検索設定],[外観]Click in the order of.

-Choose from device default, dark, or light.

At the bottom[保存]Click.

Google first began testing the Dark Mode feature of Google Search on the desktop in December 2020. Google search on mobile has been in dark mode since May 2020.

Satvik Khare is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360.

