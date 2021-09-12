Virgin and Google on new advertising initiatives





Irish commercial broadcaster Virgin Media has boosted revenue on its streaming platform through new digital advertising innovations developed at Google Ireland.

An ad pause product means that an ad appears on the screen when the viewer pauses the show. It currently appears on laptops, but will be used on other digital platforms as well.

Ian Byrne, director of Digital and Commercial Enterprises at Virgin Media Television, said devices are becoming more important as 53% of viewers watch Love Island on TV and 47% watch it on digital devices.

According to Byrne, Virgin Player’s Pause Ads product brings the company’s profitable digital advertising space to 39 pcincrease.

Byrne: When we embarked on this journey with Google, we were able to deploy seamless integration to our users, which was a core requirement for us.

Virgin Media moved to Google Ad Manager 360 last year to increase its commercial revenue.

Kieran Greene, Google Ireland’s Strategic Partner Manager, said the product emphasized how Google can help integrate advertising tools that drive revenue and ensure viewer satisfaction.

