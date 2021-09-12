Google Maps Guide: How to turn on speed limit warnings





The speed limit feature of Google Maps displays the speed limit of the road you are on and warns you if you exceed the speed limit. Google Maps also shows the speed at which the user is driving, but advises the user to check their speed on the speedometer of the car. The app’s speedometer is for informational purposes only and users should not rely solely on it. The speed limit is displayed in the lower left corner of the map you are navigating, just above the estimated time of arrival (ETA) and other information bars.

Google Maps first made on-screen speedometers available to users in 2019. At that time, it was available to some users in Asia, Europe, South America, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over time, on-screen speedometers have become available to more users around the world. Google also displays the speed limit for the area where the user is. However, the speed limit feature is not currently available in all regions. If you have access to the speed limit feature in your area, you can enable it in the following ways: Google advises users not to rely on the on-screen speedometer.

How to enable speed limit on Google Maps

The Google Maps speed limit is displayed in the lower left corner of the map, above the bar that shows the travel time, ETA, remaining kilometers, and the option to close the navigation and view the entire route. Here’s how to turn it on on your Android smartphone.

Click your profile picture or initials in the upper right corner.

[ナビゲーション設定]Scroll down to.

Go to the speed limit setting and turn it on and off.

Also, if you exceed the speed limit of the road you are driving, Google Maps will notify you.

