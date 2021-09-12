How to uninstall Chrome on Mac





You really thought about it, and you decided that Google Chrome for Mac is not the browser for you. There are many great browsers for Mac, so there are other browsers you like. This makes sense.

So now you want to uninstall Chrome from your Mac. But you just don’t want to see it anymore. You want to see the data trace and everything that it’s gone altogether.

We are here to help you. Read on to learn how to uninstall Google Chrome and remove all data from Mac in just a few steps.

Before uninstalling the Google Chrome application

Before uninstalling Google Chrome from your Mac, we recommend that you delete your Google Chrome profile to erase your browsing data. You can also uninstall Google Drive from your Mac to keep your data online and not back to your Mac.

Once all this is done, you’re ready to uninstall the app itself.

Uninstalling the Google Chrome app from your Mac removes a lot of data, but not all, as described in the next section. Some data will also remain on Google’s servers, or any other device you own that is synced with your Google account or Google apps.

If you want to permanently delete Google Chrome and its data from your Mac, you need to delete its server information.

To delete your browsing data, open Google Chrome and click the 3-dot menu icon. next,[その他のツール]>[閲覧データの消去]Click. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Shift + Cmd + Delete.

When you get there, you will see a window to erase your browsing data.[時間範囲]From the dropdown[すべての時間]Select and select all check boxes in the list of data types.[詳細設定]You should consider clicking the tab and checking all the checkboxes there as well.

[データを消去]At the push of a button, the data will be deleted from Chrome, Mac and even Google’s servers.

Uninstall Google Chrome application from Mac

Now you can actually uninstall the Chrome app from your Mac. Press Cmd + Q twice or Control-click the Chrome app in the Dock from the menu that appears[終了]Click to exit the app completely. You can also kill the app.

Then go to your applications folder and find Google Chrome. Click and drag it to the trash can icon on your Mac. Drag Chrome from the Dock to the Trash and it just removes it from the Dock. To actually uninstall the app, you need to go to the application folder.

Control-click the Chrome app and click[ゴミ箱に移動]You can also do this by selecting.

Then open the trash can[空]Click the button. This will uninstall the Google Chrome app from your Mac. If you still see the app, restart your Mac. It should disappear completely.

How to delete Google Chrome data from Mac

Uninstalling the Google Chrome app will remove a lot of data, but some will remain on your Mac, occupying storage space and potentially slowing down your Mac. Getting data from your Mac is very important because Chrome also drains battery life.

To delete the data that Chrome left on your Mac after uninstalling, open a Finder window and[移動]Click the drop-down menu. next,[フォルダに移動]Select to open a window. You can also access this window using the shortcut Shift + Cmd + G.

[フォルダに移動]In the window, type ~ / Library / Application Support / Google / Chrome. Remember that the tilde and slash that precede this text are important. When the text is displayed,[移動]Press the button.

Navigate to the Mac folder where Google Chrome stores your data. Press Cmd + A to select everything in this folder.Then drag everything to the trash can icon or Control-click the highlighted file[ゴミ箱に移動]Choose.

Open the Trash, just as you would when uninstalling the Chrome app[空]Press the button. This will permanently delete all your Google Chrome data from your Mac.

Also, like the application, if there is any data left in the Chrome folder, restart your Mac and check again. After rebooting, it should be completely gone.

Uninstalling Chrome on your Mac is easy once you know how to do it.

Uninstalling the Google Chrome app from your Mac is a fairly basic process. However, if you do not follow all the steps above, your data will be left behind.

You just need to know where to go to clear that data from your Mac and Google servers so that it doesn’t affect your Mac again in the future.We hope you helped do that above

