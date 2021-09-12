Change Agent | Kolkata News





You see things. And you say, why? But I dream of never before. And I say, why? George Bernard Shaw Bengals’ entrepreneurial ecosystem thrives thanks to these ambitious dreams and pristine spirit. From technical support to agriculture and online education to niche travel and interior design, these gogetters offer business solutions as the times change. Aunkita Nandi was born and raised in a middle-class family in Burdwan, whose father is a civil servant and whose mother is a housewife. But since childhood, Nandy has focused on starting his own company that can create jobs. As a software engineer, she developed her own application and realized her dream at Tier 5 in 2015. Today, software development Nandis startups are valued at an astonishing $ 12 million, have approximately 100 employees and have 15,000 customers worldwide. Tier 5 specializes in manufacturing innovative, user-friendly products that enable business owners to grow their businesses and reach more customers. It has an office in Kolkata, but is headquartered in the United States. Managing Director Nandy says he has designed over 21 products and is developing eight more. Shashank Kumar and Amrendra Singh founded De Haat, an agricultural technology startup in 2012, without considering the well-being of farmers. Farmers can register from the app or request consulting related to cultivation, seeds, fertilizer purchases and, most importantly, sales. Of the crop. Currently, there are 85 Dehart Centers in Nadia, Hoogley and Mercidabad. We are trying to create more opportunities for Bengali farmers through our support. We also set up a warehouse to address storage issues and contacted more than 10,000 farmers. According to Kumar, we plan to add 1,000 micro-enterprise to the network this fiscal year. Asked about his plans outside Bengal, Kumar added: We also support farmers in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The goal is to reach 5 million farmers nationwide by the end of 2024. A group of tourism experts in the city recently launched TravelLive, a travel startup in the digital age. Pinaki Mitra, the founder of the startup, said: As a travel agency, we cover 60 countries and this startup helps people explore new places on an affordable budget. We plan to stream live videos while traveling abroad. Jump on the OTT platform and live with groups such as the spectacular Paris from the top of the Eiffel Tower, the migration of Masai Mara wildlife, and the Machu Picchu site of the Inca civilization in Peru. We conducted extensive research on post-pandemic traveler choices when designing the next 6-8 month tour. The journey of interior design consultant startup Ark & Arts began in 2011. Founder and principal designer Ankita Baid said he worked in both the commercial and residential sectors in both traditional and modern design, depending on the style and needs of the client. Whether it’s a small family home, Rajbari, a small business office, or a magnificent resort, our team can deliver beautiful design transformations. We make imaginative and thoughtful spatial plans to suit our clients’ tastes, Baid said. For investment trust investors in the city, there has been a significant recovery since the first pandemic blues. It acted as a catalyst for Elearnmarkets and StockEdge, online education and fintech platforms run by startup Kredent Infoedge based on the Atmanirbhar Bharat concept. Co-founder and CEO Vineet Patawari said: Financial markets are witnessing a dramatic shift from traditional fee-driven models to digital platforms. The emergence of direct equity as an asset class has been magnified by the pandemic with the addition of over Rs. 150 million new investors to the country in the last 15 months. Then there are rental startups like mPokket who are finding a silver lining in their business in a pandemic. Currently, small loans are often required in emergencies. Banks do not offer such loans due to the high cost of acquisition and service. We lend money to college students and young professionals through our instant loan app, and loans range from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000. Borrowers can repay their loans in three months with a nominal interest rate, said Gaurav Jalan, CEO and founder.

