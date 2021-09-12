How to change the background of Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams apps





In the COVID-19 pandemic, video calls such as work, education, and socializing with friends have increased significantly. Some apps, such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, are also used for video conferencing because they offer many features for free. However, video calls can be stressful when it comes to finding the right place in a house with the right background and no noise. Thankfully, most video calling apps have the option to change the background and set the right mood. Here’s how to use the background change option with Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams:

zoom

Step 1: Launch the app and start or start a meeting on your desktop.

Step 2: Click the arrow on the video icon. From the popup, select the virtual background option.

Step 3: Now you can select a background from the options already available or upload the selected photo as a background.

Step 4: After selecting the background, check the preview and close the tab. A virtual background is applied.

Google Meet

Step 1: Launch the Google Meet app to start or join the meeting.

Step 2: Click the three dots in the control panel. You will see a popup with the option “Change Background”. Click.

Step 3: Select a background from the available options or upload the selected background. After selecting the background and seeing what it looks like in the preview. Close the tab.

Step 4: The background is applied to the screen.

Microsoft Teams

Step 1: Launch the app and start or join the meeting.

Step 2: Click on the three dot panels.

Step 3: There are options related to the background. Click.

Step 4: If you want to add a personalized background,[新しい追加]Click the button. If you want to use one of the available backgrounds, just click on it and it will be applied.

