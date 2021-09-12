Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 surface from Google Play Console





Samsung is preparing to deploy the Galaxy S21 FE5G later this month or early October. Rumor has it that the second option is more reasonable. As the name implies, this device is based on the Galaxy S21 series, which is a recurring release of this year’s Fan Edition. Some important details have already been revealed earlier, and the device is designed closer to the S21 and S21 +. The most noticeable difference is that the back camera island follows the rear color. The new phone will stick to three cameras and will feature Exynos and Snapdragon chips depending on the region. Today, the device has passed the Google Play Console.

Galaxy S21 FE packs Exynos 2100 into India

The device was discovered in the Indian region, this time running on an Exynos 2100 SoC. Apparently, Samsung is preparing an Exynos 2100 version of the smartphone for release in the country. According to the list, Samsung offers a version with the latest Exynos chip. For those who don’t know, this chip has a single ARM Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and four Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.2GHz. There is a core. This is a 1 + 3 + 4 configuration, much like the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 configuration, except for the different clock speeds and the 5 nm architecture of the Exynos chip.

A variant of Google Play Console has 8GB of RAM inside. The processor is also paired with the Mali-G78 GPU, which can handle most Google Play games effortlessly. The device also runs Android Android 11 right out of the box, which is not surprising. Google plans to launch Android 12 later this month, but Samsung is reported to have postponed the announcement of One UI 4.0. Therefore, the new update is not ready for Galaxy S21 FE5G.

The list also reveals that the phone is flaunting its Full HD + display at a resolution of 2,009 x 1,080 pixels. In addition, the attached image shows that there is a punched hole notch at the top of the device’s display. The display itself is flat and surrounded by a thin bezel.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Specifications

According to Leak, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition, there is a triple camera setup consisting of 32 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide, and a third, perhaps telephoto 8 MP camera. The punched hole notch consists of a 12MP camera. The device draws power from a 4,370mAh battery with a 25W fast charge. The US and European markets will offer the Snapdragon 888 SoC, while other markets such as India will offer the Exynos 2100 SoC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gizchina.com/2021/09/11/samsung-galaxy-s21-fe-with-exynos-2100-surfaces-on-google-play-console/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos