UAE’s growing desire for cryptocurrencies and blockchain





In a survey two months ago, five in ten UAE citizens said they plan to use cryptocurrencies by the end of next year. Also, 63% admit that they are now more open to using them than they were a year ago. This was natural. The Middle East as a global hub for financial technology innovation, primarily due to policies set up by UAE regulators who understand that the world is increasingly adopting cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. We have established a position.

This progressive approach to driving innovation has had a major impact on blockchain startups founded in Abu Dhabi. Considering it as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the UAE government is a major advocate of blockchain technology. To facilitate this adoption in 2018, the UAE launched the Emirates blockchain strategy 2021 and created a deadline to move essentially at least 50% of all government transactions to decentralized technology.

In 2018, Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) introduced a framework for running a crypto asset business that represents an attractive and tolerant regulatory device through continued involvement and sophistication. .. This makes Abu Dhabi an attractive jurisdiction for blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency companies, large and small. For example, FSRA is one of the world’s first regulators to recognize stablecoin and define fiat money, and digital asset exchanges are approved to operate under its formulation.

Substantial government resources brought to the innovation of financial technology have created tremendous opportunities for business development and encouraged a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. This is evident throughout the ADGM community.

Abu Dhabi’s educational system, home to world-renowned universities, includes the New York University Abu Dhabi campus and the University of Harifa, which is recognized as one of the top universities in the UAE. Many of the graduates of these institutions have contributed to the development of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, helping to make Abu Dhabi a leader in global innovation.

With the support of the Abu Dhabi Gadan 21 Stimulation Program, ADGM’s Hub71 Accelerator Community has successfully attracted 102 startups to Abu Dhabi. In addition, data from startup platforms show that the UAE led investment growth in the Middle East in terms of transaction volume and funding in the first half of this year, with fintech startups closing the most deals.

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners Limited is another advocate of distributed ledger technology for digital decentralized infrastructure that drives innovation. In addition, Menace’s leading fintech festival, FinTech Abu Dhabi, is an event that attracts investors and entrepreneurs in the region. Clearly, ADGM’s regulatory status is the driving force behind the growth of the Middle East as a cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation hub.

For citizens, the level of digital transformation in payments has had a tangible impact and has changed consumer behavior. According to a recent survey by the online portal Fintech News Middle East, digital payments increased in 2020 and more UAE-based fintech companies increased. 134 FinTech is headquartered in Japan. Most of these are companies focusing on payment / electronic wallets, blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

It is clear that there is a strong desire for cryptocurrencies and financial innovation in the region. In the United Arab Emirates alone, the total amount of digital payment transactions has more than doubled in the last two years, reaching $ 18.5 billion in 2020.

In addition to a proactive regulatory approach, pandemics have provided people with openness to digital payments. In a survey that found that half of UAE citizens were suitable for using cryptocurrencies next year, two-thirds of UAE respondents chose a new payment method that they would not normally use during the pandemic process. It was also shown that I tried it. Therefore, the role of how the pandemic changed behavior cannot be underestimated.

There are also other factors that have greatly helped ADGM create the optimal framework for investment and blockchain and cryptocurrency innovation, such as regulatory practicability, investor protection and tax incentives. The Abu Dhabi ecosystem has played an important role in digital transformation so far, with no apparent signs of slowdown.

John Hensel is a co-founder and chief operating officer of technology company Securrency and is based in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: September 12, 2021 9:10 am

