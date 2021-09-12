Adaptive Manufacturing Realizes with New Material Handling Technology





Adaptive manufacturing is a concept that focuses on the ability of manufacturers to rapidly change production operations to meet the needs of demand-driven products, and as more and more products are designed for customizability, manufacturers It will be an increasingly important ability for us. Meeting these demands is a leading technology supplier for manufacturers to develop automated material handling systems that can more easily meet market demands for custom products.

To learn more about how technology suppliers are creating these new material handling systems, we contacted Jeff Johnson, US Mechatronics Product Manager at Beckhoff Automation, to do a recent episode of the Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast series. I did. Baeckeoffe is well known for the release of two new mechatronics material handling technologies designed for Adaptive Manufacturing X Planar. The eXtended Transport System (XTS) also independently controls the magnetically driven mover along a customizable guided path.

Jeff Johnson, US Mechatronics Product Manager at Beckhoff Automation. This podcast discussion focused on XPlanar and how manufacturers can adapt their product flows faster and easier to meet changing demands because there is no mechanical trajectory to follow. According to Johnson, XPlanar gives you the freedom to change the process quickly. You can add or skip processes by simply changing the path the mover follows.

Johnson explained that based on the principle of magnetic levitation, XPlanar can do this because the mover on the system that transports the material floats on the tiled surface. These principles are well known and have been used for many years in the transportation of maglev trains and the like. According to Johnson, XPlanar makes the mover passive. There are permanent magnets arranged in a Halbach array, with a very strong magnetic field on one side. In this case, there is a very weak magnetic field at the bottom of the mover. The tile contains all the electronics for powering the coil to generate an electromagnetic field, as well as all feedback and diagnostics. Therefore, there are many very flat coils on the surface of the tile. The name XPlanar comes from these very thin planar coils on the surface of the tile. By creating an electromagnetic field, the coil floats and propels the mover over the surface. And by changing these electromagnetic fields, we were able to create free 2D motion. This gives you six degrees of freedom and allows the mover to move in any direction.

According to Johnson, the XPlanar mover can levitate 0-5 mm from the surface, and a height of 2 mm is a sweet spot. With a flight height of 2 millimeters, it can travel up to 2 meters per second with an acceleration of 1 g. Mover sizes vary, with payloads ranging from 0.4 to 4.2 kilograms. However, it can also be linked mechanically or via software to carry even heavier loads.

Collision avoidance is handled automatically by the Beckhoffs TwinCAT software, the only platform required for XPlanar configuration, programming, and runtime.

While it’s tempting to see XPlanar in action, real-world manufacturing requirements tend to make cutting-edge technology ideas easier to understand and deploy. So how did the futuristic idea of ​​using a levitation mover evolve into the reality of material handling?

“All engines can follow different paths or move to different stations. This will meet the goal of lot size 1. Machines can be laid out freely, so different products can be laid out on the same machine at the same time. You can also run it in any XY format. According to Jeff Johnson, Beckhoff Automation Johnson, the idea started shortly after Beckhoffs created the XTS over eight years ago. He started developing the X Planar six years ago. This is because there are many applications that benefit from free 2D motion. I ran many applications using XTS, but it’s 1D motion, which is very fast and fast with a heavier load. I can run the application. I found that I needed a free move function. 6 degrees of freedom in XPlanar. Move across the surface in the XY plane, move the mover up and down from 0 to 5 mm, and move the mover. It can be tilted by plus or minus 15 degrees. It can also be rotated by plus or minus 5 degrees while moving. D Runs up to 600 RPM in a stationary state. Therefore, 6 degrees of freedom for different applications. Open the door.

According to Johnson, instead of sticking to well-known material handling systems such as conveyors and truck systems like XTS, the product is point A to point B in that it forces manufacturers to use these new technologies. If you’re just trying to move to, a standard conveyor is probably the right solution. But if you design your process around XTS or XPlanar, [materials handling] The footprint is 30% to 60%. And from the end-user’s perspective, with free 2D motion, XPlanar opens the door to new and innovative designs as the tools become simpler.

Explaining how XPlanar facilitates tool requirements for end users, Johnson provided an example of handling a carton where you want to place an adhesive pattern. Usually, a 3-axis glue head comes over the carton and puts the glue pattern down. The glue head tool is a one-axis tool because you can pull it out and drop it on the Z-axis to dispense the glue and use the mover to perform XY motion. Here’s how XPlanar makes the tool simpler.

This also applies to tool leveling. The mover can be tilted so that the moving material is level with respect to the tooling, so the tool does not have to be perfectly horizontal for it to work. In addition, all migrants can follow different paths and travel to different stations. This allows you to reach your lot size 1 goal because you don’t have to index and line up all the tiles. They can jump out of the line to perform any task. You can freely lay out the machines in any XY format, so you can run different products on the same machine at the same time.

In addition, 9.5-inch square XPlanar tiles can be grouped in any grid pattern, allowing users to use tiles to form rectangles, lanes, squares, and even U-shapes. According to Johnson, this gives the transportation system the flexibility to assemble around machines and factories.

Because integrated material handling technology needs to be integrated with other systems for processing, assembly, and / or packaging, Johnson explains how XPlanar is designed to work with other systems in a manufacturing environment. I explained.

The standard TwinCAT software that comes with XPlanar handles all the functionality needed to synchronize a mover with a robot or other external device for on-the-fly loading and unloading. It can also handle the movement of materials entering the conveyor. In this case, the tool can be used to drop the product into the mover’s pocket. You can send the mover’s position and speed to an external device to track the robot or have the XPlanar mover track the robot. You can also send speed and position data to the camera for inspection applications. Also, if you want to print on the fly, you can share the position and speed of the mover to print in a static position or as the material moves through the process.

New Features A feature that rotates 360 degrees and operates continuously at up to 600 RPM, further highlighting the new features of Beckhoffs in X Planar, said Johnson. It’s simpler and adjusts the orientation of the loading and unloading parts. You can use the mover’s rotate and tilt motions to create controlled wobbling motions that help you mix your applications.

Johnson points out that Baeckeoffe is preparing another new update for X Planar around a new mover bumper with a unique ID, further strengthening the mover’s identification. He explained that this unique ID allows the product to be tracked even when the XPlanar is powered off and then on again. This means that even after recovering from a power cycle, you can know exactly where the mover is and decide if you can continue production or if the operator needs to make adjustments. ..

