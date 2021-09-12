Weekend Long Lead: Asset Income





Kevin Scofield

This week’s long reading is a research report from the Economic Innovation Group that explores the various sources of income for Americans, with a particular focus on the ones most closely related to wealth: income from assets.

The report categorizes income into three types. Remittances for social security, Medicare, unemployment insurance, food stamps, etc. Wages and income; and income from assets. An asset can be a financial investment, such as a stock or bond, or it can be a home rented by a landlord, an apple orchard that produces agricultural products, or a manufacturing plant used to make goods.

Over the last 50 years, the sources of personal income from Americans have changed steadily. In 1969, 77% of income came from wages and income. As of 2019, that was only 63%. However, income from assets increased from 15% to 20%.

A graph showing income, transfers, and income from assets as a share of personal income from 1969 to 2019. From wealthy enclaves to asset deserts: The geography of asset income for the distribution of wealth in the United States is reported by the Economic Innovation Group.

However, its growth was not uniform across the country. Since the early 1980s, the US county, which has the highest income from assets, has gained a much higher share than the rest of the country. As of 2019, the top 10% of counties have per capita wealth income of about $ 20,000, while the bottom 90% average about $ 8,000. King County comes in for $ 24,100, primarily thanks to Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, and other tech and large multinationals with a workforce here.

It’s easy to attribute this to Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and other technology and financial hubs, but income-generating assets can take many forms and the people who own them can live anywhere. So the story is a little more complicated than that. The $ 164,000 county with the highest per capita wealth income is Teton County, Wyoming, home to Jackson Hall and home to many ultra-rich people. However, per capita wealth income in Uinta County, Wyoming is only $ 7,100. Cities such as Wal-Mart’s headquarters in Benton, Arkansas, of course, tend to earn more from their assets. So are the major manufacturing hubs scattered throughout the country. As a result, there aren’t many clear patterns and the map showing asset revenues by county is confused.

Graph showing per capita wealth revenues by thousands of counties in 2019. Sources from wealthy enclaves to asset deserts: The geography of asset income shows the distribution of wealth in the United States, as reported by the Economic Innovation Group.

County with high wage income also tends to have high income from assets. That’s not surprising given that higher wage income enables retirement savings and other investments. However, the reverse is not true. Communities with high incomes from assets do not always have high wages. This is clearly visible in the graph below. No county has high wages and low asset income, but many do the opposite.

Graph showing income and wages and salary per capita from per capita assets in up to 100 counties in 2019.

The report also points out that geography is not the only thing that matters. The type of industry operating in the county is a major factor. Manhattan has high asset income and Bronx is low. The same is true for Los Angeles and Riverside. The report has some other compelling side-by-side comparisons that highlight how complex and subtle the overall picture of asset returns is.

Finally, keep in mind that the two most reliable sources of asset income are homeowners and retirement savings plans. Unfortunately, there are significant barriers that prevent many Americans from joining either.

From wealthy enclaves to the desert of wealth: what the geography of wealth income shows about the distribution of wealth in the United States

Kevin Schofield is a freelance writer and founder of Seattle City Council Insights, a website that provides independent news and analysis of the Seattle City Council and City Hall. He also co-sponsors Brian Callanan with Seattle News, Views and Brews podcasts, and occasionally appears on Converge Media and KUOWs Week in Review.

Featured image is by Ervins Straumanis under a Creative Commons 2.0 license.

