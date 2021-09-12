Cync (C by GE) needs to fix smart home and Google Home integration





Google has an edge in today’s smart homes compared to Amazon and Apple. Of the three virtual assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri), Google definitely offers the best in terms of functionality.

Almost all Google hardware has a built-in virtual assistant. But the best part is to burn directly to your Nest device for an easy-to-use smart home control system.

Thanks to partnerships with many third-party players, the fact that it works on a variety of devices, not just Google hardware, makes home lighting, heating, TVs, refrigerators, blinds, and much more on your own. Voice means you can control it.

Chromecast with Google TV

Manufacturers of smart home products know that Google’s dominance in the voice assistant market means that the best smart home devices need to work with the Google Assistant. Otherwise, you run the risk of missing a huge market.

However, to be more secure, quite a few smart home devices support multiple voice assistants. And this is exactly what you get with Lync smart home products.

You can use either the Google Assistant or Alexa to control your Lync smart home product, formerly known as C by GE.

However, over the past few months, many reports related to the inadequate integration of Lync and Google Home have been circulating in various user forums.

The lack of Google Assistant support is a big problem for me when buying smart home products. In fact, that’s one of my top priorities. However, although it is different when it is actually installed, it can hardly be used because it is almost always broken.

This is a challenge that many owners of C by GE smart home products and other smart home products of the company have had to deal with, perhaps months after the rebranding took place.

A quick glance at Google Home subreddit reveals a pile of threads [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12] Gives negative feedback on poor integration of Cync smart home products with Google Home.

I’m starting to have problems with C by GE bulbs. They were not responding to voice commands or routines. I reset the light bulb. I added them to the GE app. I updated the firmware. Reset the light bulb. Added them to Google Nest. It’s still intermittent.

It may or may not respond. The GH reports on / off accurately, but attempts to switch by voice / routine fail. Does anyone else have this problem? WITF GE can’t just adopt “works with Google” that I don’t know about. I’m ready to throw them away and start over. I have a new generation of light bulbs in another house, but they seem to be working fine.source

Cync (C by GE) is the worst user experience I have ever experienced. Last year I bought a C by GE light bulb and smart plug for my college apartment. I connected them to the Google Home app, but I’ve always had connectivity issues and I’m generally inexperienced, so when I moved, I decided it wasn’t worth it and threw it away. What a bad idea!source

I’m not completely familiar with the internal transactions that promoted GE’s C-to-Cync rebranding, but when a company makes such a move, a new start is usually on the agenda.

And this is definitely not the type of new start they envisioned. On the bright side, when such a change occurs, you can always expect a rugged beginning of life.

Fitbit has undergone a similar transition following its acquisition by Google, and search giants are expected to stabilize the ship within a few days of calming down.

Should the Cync family expect the same? Why not! After all, how long have you been involved with Cync, but there’s little you can do other than wait.

Many users have revealed that they are abandoning their existing C by GE smart home products and favoring other brands. This needs to worry about Cync as competition from the east intensifies.

By the way, many have already migrated to other brands such as Philips Hue, haven’t had the same problem with Google Home, and are putting pressure on Cync to act sooner or later.

More specifically, Xiaomi is becoming a major threat to western smart home brands. The Chinese company has already made some serious invasions into Europe, and it doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

Unless Cync steps up and addresses the nasty integration issue with Google Home, it will be lost. And it may be that no one else is responsible.

Let us know what you think in the comments section below. You can also vote for the following Twitter polls and share your results after a week.

[POLL] Will you continue to use Cync (C by GE) smart bulbs despite insufficient integration issues with Google Home?

Vote below and read the editorial here: https: //t.co/pPpkTpZySr

— PiunikaWeb (@PiunikaWeb) Updated September 5, 2021 1 (September 12)

Voting results are open to the public. Although the poll received very few votes, the results suggest that the majority of users are moving away from Cync (C by GE) smart bulbs due to inadequate integration issues with Google Home. increase.

If you miss a vote, you can share your thoughts in the comments section below.

