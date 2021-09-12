Vivo pursues excellence with the latest technological advances





This is some of the most meaningful advances Vivo bought for smartphones in 2021.

Vivo, the world’s leading smartphone brand, has long been considered a pioneer in revolutionizing mobile technology as it has brought cutting-edge consumer-centric innovation to the market.

According to a press release, here are some of the most significant advances Vivo has made to smartphones in 2021:

Collaboration between gimbal technology and ZEISS

Developed in collaboration with ZEISS, the world leader in optics and optoelectronics, the X60 Pro brings Vivo’s state-of-the-art design with the highest image quality, co-designed by ZEISS to enhance the mobile photography experience. It is a feature.

The X60 Pro is one of the first Vivo devices developed in collaboration with ZEISS and also features Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, which leverages Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging technology to generate enhanced, crisp ultra HD photos.

Eye autofocus

The industry-leading features introduced in V20 solve the blurry and unstable photo and video problems caused by unstable camera movements.

It intelligently captures the most essential frame details and keeps the focus for seamless capture even in the moment of movement.

The front camera with autofocus (AF) function is the pinnacle of photography.

It is also available on the V21e and was recently released on the first Y53 in the Y series.

Camera OIS

The Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) enables stable motion shots and crisp images even when your hands are not stable.

It detects mobile phone movement and automatically adjusts the camera to greatly improve the capture quality.

Vivo has taken a fundamental step in revolutionizing mobile photography by adding OIS capabilities to both the front and rear cameras of the V21.

Expandable RAM

Both the V21 series and the X60 Pro have 8GB + 3GB of expansion RAM, while the Y53s has 8GB + 4GB of expansion RAM.

Selfie spotlight

Two LED spotlights help simulate professional studio lighting and create very clear selfies even at night.

Dual view video

This fun mode allows you to capture video from the V21’s front and rear cameras at the same time. It’s an exciting feature, especially for vloggers and live streamers, allowing users to record both sides of the story.

Advances in night photography

With Extreme Night Vision 2.0, Superb Night Camera 2.0, Selfie Spotlight, and AI Night Portrait, supported by powerful AI night algorithms, Vivo’s X60 Pro and V21 deliver ultra-stable, professional-grade results.

